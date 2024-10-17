Pixel 9 helps Google achieve a new sales record
Market research firm Counterpoint today revealed that global smartphone sales rose 2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024. That's notable because it was the first time since 2018 that growth was recorded in the third quarter of a year.
Apart from Samsung and Oppo, all top five companies saw their sales improve. Despite that, Samsung continued to be at the top of the sales chart with a market share of 19 percent. High demand for the mid-range A-series and Galaxy S24 family helped the company maintain its dominance. Its latest foldable phones, on the other hand, aren't doing well.
Xiaomi grew its sales by 8 percent and had 14 percent of the market. It also briefly overthrew Apple in August as the second-biggest seller. Oppo saw its sales plunge 3 percent but it maintained its market share of 9 percent. Vivo witnessed a 10 percent increase in sales and had 9 percent of the market.
Three companies that aren't among the top five saw considerable growth during the quarter. Shipments of Motorola and Huawei phones grew by a staggering 30 percent.
While Counterpoint didn't break out the numbers for Google, the fact that it was the company's best quarter ever in terms of shipment volumes is enough proof that it's on the right track with its latest releases.
This was the fourth straight quarter of growth, which suggests the market is finally coming out of the pandemic-induced slump. That said, growth was slower than in previous quarters because consumers are holding on to their phones for longer.
Artificial Intelligence definitely has had a part to play, with the report noting that one in four consumers has shown willingness to spend more than $600 on a phone with generative AI features this year.
With the iPhone 16 sales forecasted to remain stable in the coming months, the company may overtake Samsung as the biggest smartphone seller in the current quarter.
Apple and Samsung saw flat sales in Q3 2024. | Image Credit - Counterpoint
Google sold more phones than in any previous quarter, presumably helped by the Pixel 9 family and the Pixel 8a.
