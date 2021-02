Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 with this Best Buy deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







The stainless steel LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 3 Smartwatch is down $100 for a limited time. The deal applies to both 41 and 45mm variants, available in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze. You can get the 45mm version for $379.99 (previously $479.99), while the 41mm models are on sale for $349.99 (previously $449.99).



The Galaxy Watch 3 can be paired with both Android smartphones and iPhones. You get over 50,000 watch faces available online, while 19 are installed out the box. The Galaxy Watch 3 can also track a wide range of activities - including walking, running, hiking, cycling, swimming, treadmill, weight machine, arm curls, and even yoga.



The battery life is also decent with more than a day on a single charge, and you can also use your Galaxy phone to charge the watch via Power Share (if your phone supports the feature).

The Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the few devices that can go head to head with the almighty Apple Watch . It boasts a premium design, health, and fitness tracking capabilities, and some productivity features, plus its LTE version allows for taking calls without a smartphone. The Galaxy Watch 3 is the best Apple Watch alternative and now it’s heavily discounted at Best Buy.