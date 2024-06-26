A possible date for One UI 7 surfaces: what does this mean for Galaxy owners
Galaxy users have been shivering in anticipation of One UI 7 and what it will bring – now, there's a possible date floating around.
The expectations for One UI 7 are high. One UI 6.1, which came this Spring, was a pretty big update that gave Galaxy users access to AI-driven features like Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, and more. There's going to be another 6.1.x. update, though: One UI 6.1.1. It's rumored to be a substantial enhancement, so much so that One UI 7 was claimed to be somewhat "delayed" because of it.
Per the Samsung-oriented site SamMobile, the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 is scheduled for October 3, 2024, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California. This annual event, focusing on developers, may unveil the full features of One UI 7, with the first stable version likely rolling out to compatible devices shortly thereafter. Last year, SDC 2023 occurred on October 5, followed by the stable release of One UI 6.0 later in the month.
One UI 7 is poised to enhance Bluetooth Auracast, NFC, UI design, animations, and battery life. Potential additions include the App Lock feature and a vertical app drawer. Android 15 and One UI 7 are expected to introduce numerous other improvements, though specifics on changes, new features, and enhancements will be disclosed with the announcement of the One UI 7 Beta Program in the upcoming quarter.
Samsung also aims to enhance other features within the One UI ecosystem, such as Bixby, Buds Auto Switch, Galaxy AI, Gaming Hub, Modes & Routines, Multi Control, Quick Share, Samsung DeX, Samsung Knox, Secure Folder, and SmartThings.
The upcoming One UI 7 update for Samsung Galaxy devices has generated considerable excitement, particularly due to rumors about new privacy enhancements.
If you want to know what else could make One UI 7 even more attractive, you can check out my humble recommendation list. Here it is, summarized:
- Enhanced predictive texting: Improving Samsung Keyboard's predictive text capabilities is mandatory to rival competitors like Gboard or SwiftKey.
- Call Screening feature: Introduce a robust call screening feature similar to Google's Pixel phones, leveraging Samsung's Bixby assistant for managing incoming calls effectively.
- Now Playing integration: Implement a feature that automatically identifies songs playing in the vicinity, displaying titles and artists on the lock screen without user input, similar to Pixel's Now Playing.
