Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world

Let us quickly remind you the price of the Galaxy Z Flip: $1,380. Plus taxes, of course.

At such a sky-high price, you would hope you get the very best piece of phone machinery available, but that is simply not the case with the Z Flip.





None of those newest camera technologies make their way to the Z Flip: it doesn't even have a telephoto camera! Samsung uses a 12-megapixel main sensor and an ultra-wide camera, a set up that is less versatile than the camera on the Galaxy S10 that you can now buy for half the price of the Z Flip.





#3 Battery smaller than on any other flagship





Oh, and did we mention that the Galaxy Z Flip ranks last in terms of battery size, the only thing that might matter more than the camera to users.





The Z Flip comes with a dual battery cell split between that top and bottom parts, and together this combination works out to a 3,300mAh battery capacity, barely enough to last users through a full day of use.





Compare this with the massive, 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and you will see quite the stark contrast.





Other shortcomings





There are many other shortcomings of the Galaxy Z Flip: first is probably its lack of 5G connectivity. 5G doesn't matter much right now, but it's quickly developing and shaping to be the connectivity standard of the future, and you simply won't get those speeds on the Z Flip.





Then, there is the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack, but you kind of expected this if you have been following Samsung.





And even one of the big selling points of this phone, the fact that it folds in a compact half-size brick of a normal phone, it is one thick brick measuring nearly 0.67 inches! That's almost like carrying a hockey puck in your pocket.





Considering all of this, do you still think it's a cool idea to spend $1,400 on a phone just to be able to theatrically slam it shut after an annoying phone call?





This honor remains for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a phone with an incredible new camera system that features a 108-megapixel main camera and a periscope lens that gives you 10X Hybrid Optic zoom, and up to 100X digital magnification, plus a few other extras like 8K video.