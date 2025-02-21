Members-only articles read this month:/
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S25 Edge specs
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
One thing that definitely surprised most of us during the Galaxy S25 announcement event last month was Samsung adopting the "One more thing" move and teasing a pretty intriguing yet mysterious Galaxy S25 Edge phone.
Well, imagine my disappointment when we recently learned that the Galaxy S25 Edge will come with mostly the same specs as the Galaxy S25 range. A total buzzkill.
Sadly, that doesn't seem to be the case, making the Galaxy S25 Edge yet another piece of the Samsung corporate machine, made to sell smallish batteries and slow charging.
So, what are we getting with the Galaxy S25 Edge that had me so disappointed? It’s mostly the same hardware as other S25 models:
Get it? Everything is pretty much repurposed parts from recent Galaxy flagships.
Rumors claim we'll see a 3,900mAh battery in the Galaxy S25 Edge, in the same ballpark as the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23. This doesn't sound too inspiring for battery life.
All of this has me wondering: did Samsung keep the specs a secret deliberately?
The teasers surrounding the Galaxy S25 Edge focused on the design. It tried language and tried to steer the public's oohs and aahs towards the design, completely shrugging off any and all details about the hardware specifications.
So it certainly seems like Samsung hid the details on purpose, but not for reasons of mystery or hyping the phone. I think the real reason was the opposite — to safeguard it from potential backlash for the unexciting specs.
Wait, hasn't Apple been doing that same thing? Sure, and judging from the sales numbers that continuously break records, consumers don't mind. Actually, that might be Samsung’s inspiration!
The Korean company seems to now follow Apple's sales and device release practices to the T, treating us to minimal intergenerational upgrades and similar-looking phones.
Other companies also suffer from this, but it somehow feels like a bigger offense when it comes from market leaders Apple and Samsung.
Samsung has become… predictable! The potential for the Galaxy S25 Edge was limitless –– a device that could put the company on the bleeding edge of mobile tech now seems doomed to mediocrity. It’s like Samsung reused old hardware features, cobbling them together in a new body, creating a Frankenstein's monster of sorts. Apple is also guilty of usually doing the same exact thing.
Yes, Samsung didn't reveal too much about the Galaxy S25 Edge aside from its name, a short design teaser, and an empty shell to showcase the thin design, but the stage was pretty much set for excitement. Consumers and bloggers alike were buzzing at the prospect of at least something new.
Of course, I didn't daydream about anything crazy. I did not expect that Samsung will pull out a faster Qualcomm chipset out of its pocket or put some next-generation camera I also did not even hope for a Galaxy S25 Edge with a silicon-carbon battery.
Second-hand embarrassment when it comes to the internal hardware
So, what are we getting with the Galaxy S25 Edge that had me so disappointed? It’s mostly the same hardware as other S25 models:
- Same 200MP main camera as S25 Ultra;
- Same Snapdragon 8 Elite as S25 range;
- Same 12MP selfie camera;
- LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, just as most recent Galaxy flagships;
- 2,600-nit peak brightness as most recent Galaxy flagships;
- 25W charging speed as most compact recent Galaxy flagships;
- Armor Aluminum frame as most recent non-Ultra Galaxy flagships;
Get it? Everything is pretty much repurposed parts from recent Galaxy flagships.
There's nothing new here, nothing that sparks joy or excitement for me! And while a slightly thinner body sounds nice, let’s not forget the significantly smaller battery inside.
Not a phone for phone geeks
All of this has me wondering: did Samsung keep the specs a secret deliberately?
The teasers surrounding the Galaxy S25 Edge focused on the design. It tried language and tried to steer the public's oohs and aahs towards the design, completely shrugging off any and all details about the hardware specifications.
So it certainly seems like Samsung hid the details on purpose, but not for reasons of mystery or hyping the phone. I think the real reason was the opposite — to safeguard it from potential backlash for the unexciting specs.
Samsung innovation is on life support
Wait, hasn't Apple been doing that same thing? Sure, and judging from the sales numbers that continuously break records, consumers don't mind. Actually, that might be Samsung’s inspiration!
The Korean company seems to now follow Apple's sales and device release practices to the T, treating us to minimal intergenerational upgrades and similar-looking phones.
Other companies also suffer from this, but it somehow feels like a bigger offense when it comes from market leaders Apple and Samsung.
Samsung has become… predictable! The potential for the Galaxy S25 Edge was limitless –– a device that could put the company on the bleeding edge of mobile tech now seems doomed to mediocrity. It’s like Samsung reused old hardware features, cobbling them together in a new body, creating a Frankenstein's monster of sorts. Apple is also guilty of usually doing the same exact thing.
If this is the future that Samsung is set on following, then the only Edge we should be talking about is the one the company's close to falling off.
