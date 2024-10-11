See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung expects Galaxy S25 Ultra to be half of all S25 series sales

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Samsung expects Galaxy S25 Ultra to be half of all S25 series sales
In the first half of this year alone, Samsung notched a "double-digit year-on-year growth in both shipments and revenue" of Galaxy S24 series sales over last year's Galaxy S23 units for the same period.

Granted, it is the whole smartphone market that is recovering from a multi-year sump and rising tides lift all boats, but Samsung is still managing to keep abreast despite rumors that Apple will have it beat for the world's largest phone maker title next year.

A lot of the S-class Samsung phone success, however, is riding on one particular high-end model that is selling like lava cakes. Yes, we are talking about the Ultra line of Samsung which, just as Apple does, it managed to differentiate so far ahead of its siblings in the S-line in terms of design and specs, that the strategy paid off handsomely.

Next year won't be any different, it seems, as The Elec is reporting that Samsung has sent very optimistic Galaxy S25 series phone component orders to suppliers. Of these, it expects to ship six million 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 phones, five million Galaxy S25+ units, and the whopping 11 million Galaxy S25 Ultra phones.

The S25 Ultra will have a slightly larger, 6.9-inch display to match the iPhone 16 Pro Max screen growth, and come with rounded corners to match the rest of the S25 pack. Since the orders are for the first half of next year, Samsung evidently expects to sell 22 million Galaxy S25 phones, and about half of those will be of the most expensive S25 Ultra variety.

As for markets where the S25 Ultra will be most popular, Samsung's component supply orders indicate that this is North America, with represents more than 30% of its S25 sales, as well as Europe. 

Later next year, Samsung will be releasing a slimmer Galaxy S25 FE, too, in order to counter the advent of the iPhone 17 Slim model that is supposed to replace the current iPhone 16 Plus version. Overall, Samsung may move more than 30 million S25 series phones next year, a rather respectable result. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless