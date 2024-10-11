Samsung expects Galaxy S25 Ultra to be half of all S25 series sales





Granted, it is the whole smartphone market that is recovering from a multi-year sump and rising tides lift all boats, but Samsung is still managing to keep abreast despite rumors that Apple will have it beat for the world's largest phone maker title next year.





A lot of the S-class Samsung phone success, however, is riding on one particular high-end model that is selling like lava cakes. Yes, we are talking about the Ultra line of Samsung which, just as Apple does, it managed to differentiate so far ahead of its siblings in the S-line in terms of design and specs, that the strategy paid off handsomely.





Galaxy S25 phones, five million Galaxy S25 + units, and the whopping 11 million Next year won't be any different, it seems, as The Elec is reporting that Samsung has sent very optimistic Galaxy S25 series phone component orders to suppliers. Of these, it expects to ship six million 6.2-inchphones, five million+ units, and the whopping 11 million Galaxy S25 Ultra phones.





Galaxy S25 phones, and about half of those will be of the most expensive S25 Ultra variety. The S25 Ultra will have a slightly larger, 6.9-inch display to match the iPhone 16 Pro Max screen growth, and come with rounded corners to match the rest of the S25 pack. Since the orders are for the first half of next year, Samsung evidently expects to sell 22 millionphones, and about half of those will be of the most expensive S25 Ultra variety.





As for markets where the S25 Ultra will be most popular, Samsung's component supply orders indicate that this is North America, with represents more than 30% of its S25 sales, as well as Europe.





Galaxy S25 FE, too, in order to counter the advent of the Later next year, Samsung will be releasing a slimmerFE, too, in order to counter the advent of the iPhone 17 Slim model that is supposed to replace the current iPhone 16 Plus version. Overall, Samsung may move more than 30 million S25 series phones next year, a rather respectable result.