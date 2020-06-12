Samsung Android Tablets 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus expected to sport 120Hz displays

Jun 12, 2020, 11:24 AM
While it might take a considerable amount of time for Samsung to catch up with Apple in the tablet market, it's surely trying. The forthcoming additions to its iPad Pro-rivaling Galaxy Tab S lineup, the Tab S7 and S7 Plus, are expected to get a significant display upgrade, per a new rumor. 

Samsung insider @IceUniverse claims that both Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 will sport a 120Hz display. The iPad Pro already comes with a 120Hz “ProMotion” screen, but what could give Samsung an edge is the OLED panels on its new slates. The tablets will likely include support for HDR10+ as well. 


Galaxy Tab S7 rumored specs


Design-wise, the upcoming tablets are expected to look largely the same as their predecessors. However, they are supposedly going back to a physical fingerprint scanner, after a stint with the in-display variety. That's not necessarily a step backward, as embedded fingerprint scanners need further polishing. 

The Tab S7 will likely sport an 11-inch display, while the Tab S7 Plus is expected to have a 12.3-inch display. Per China’s 3C database, the standard model will pack in a 7,760 mAh battery, while the Plus variant will have a gigantic 9,800mAh cell.

They will probably have the Snapdragon 865 SoC inside with a minimum of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage and 5G support. It goes without saying that the S Pen stylus would be included as standard.

If Samsung is indeed bumping up the refresh rate of the tablets, it could end up increasing their prices too. This wouldn't really be a smart move and erode the significant price advantage the Tab S series currently enjoy over the iPad Pro.

It wouldn't be long until we find out more, as the Tab S7 duo might arrive next month or in August.

