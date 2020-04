One UI 2.1 update might be coming soon to Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9

Samsung's communication about major Android update might be confusing at times, especially when it's older flagships are involved. The most recent update released by Samsung, One UI 2.1 brings a handful of interesting new features and improvements that those using Galaxy devices would definitely want to try out.Unfortunately, not all Galaxy devices will be updated to One UI 2.1 and the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 are not among those compatible devices confirmed by Samsung. Currently, the new firmware has been released for newer phones like the Galaxy S20 Galaxy Fold , and Galaxy Z Flip Last month , a Samsung community moderator suggested the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 will receive the One UI 2.1 update, but the Samsung Members app stated that there are no plans for such an update.Well, it looks like there's another moderator post on Samsung's official forum that states the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 will be updated to One UI 2.1. According to the post, the update is now in the works, but support for One UI 2.1 is currently reviewed for South Korea, Europe, and the Americas.So, while the update is under development, Samsung can't yet commit to a rollout before running some tests. We'll just have to believe that Samsung's engineers will be able to bring it to older flagships like the Galaxy S9 and Note 9.