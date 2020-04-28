One UI 2.1 update might be coming soon to Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9
Last month, a Samsung community moderator suggested the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 will receive the One UI 2.1 update, but the Samsung Members app stated that there are no plans for such an update.
Well, it looks like there's another moderator post on Samsung's official forum that states the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 will be updated to One UI 2.1. According to the post, the update is now in the works, but support for One UI 2.1 is currently reviewed for South Korea, Europe, and the Americas.
So, while the update is under development, Samsung can't yet commit to a rollout before running some tests. We'll just have to believe that Samsung's engineers will be able to bring it to older flagships like the Galaxy S9 and Note 9.