The Galaxy S24 series was a hit so Samsung plans on shipping more Galaxy S25 units next year

PhoneArena's Vic holds the Galaxy S24 Ultra in landscape mode about to snap a photo.
We are getting closer to January which is when we expect Samsung to hold its next Unpacked event at which time it will introduce its 2025 flagship Galaxy S25 series. By all accounts, the Galaxy S24 line was a hit partially thanks to Galaxy AI. Samsung will ship approximately 35 million Galaxy S24 units this year which will top the number of Galaxy S23 units delivered last year. According to The Elec, Samsung is planning on shipping 37 million Galaxy S25 series handsets next year which would be an increase of two million flagship phones delivered year-over-year.

There were signs this year that the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra were outperforming the previous year's flagship Galaxy phones. For example, Samsung said during its Q2 earnings report this year that the Galaxy S24 line was showing double-digit growth in shipments and revenue compared to Q2 numbers for the Galaxy S23 series. And Counterpoint Research reported that the Galaxy S24 was one of the ten top-selling phones during Q3 2024. That was the first time since 2018 that a Galaxy S flagship phone appeared on this list.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have curved corners softening the design. Image credit-Technizo Concept - The Galaxy S24 series was a hit so Samsung plans on shipping more Galaxy S25 units next year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have curved corners softening the design. Image credit-Technizo Concept

Samsung's Galaxy AI includes helpful features such as Live Translate. With the latter, two people having a conversation on the phone who speak different languages can have a seamless phone call as AI is used to translate what each person says into the language that the other person speaks. Think about how this feature can help small companies do business around the world. The feature works on-device making the conversations private.

Chat Assist offers a series of AI-enhanced features to proofread messages and alert the user so they can be corrected before being sent. Typos and grammatical errors can be flagged. You can also change the tone of a message you want to send and have this message written in a different writing style. Lastly, Chat Assist translates messages in real-time as you type or receive them.

The Elec adds that Samsung will manufacture seven million foldable phones in 2025 which includes current models. This compares to the six million foldable phones that Samsung is expected to ship this year including previous models. Three million units of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are scheduled to be produced by Samsung along with 900,000 Galaxy Z Flip FE units and and two million Galaxy Z Fold 7 units. It should be noted that the top-selling foldable phone over the last few years has been the Galaxy Z Flip model for each year.
