Apple's iPhone 15 family is bigger in China than anyone could have anticipated





that bad at the moment, but if you keep postponing your Okay, maybe shipping times are notbad at the moment, but if you keep postponing your iPhone 15 Pro Max order , rampant global demand could definitely force the Cupertino-based tech giant to push deliveries well into the holiday season and possibly beyond.





iPhone 15 series sales expected to break all records in a number of other markets as well, including China. We probably don't need to tell you why that's a crucial region for any major handset vendor nowadays, and despite That's not a US-only "issue", mind you, with earlyseries sales expected to break all records in a number of other markets as well, including China. We probably don't need to tell you why that's a crucial region for any major handset vendor nowadays, and despite local security concerns (legitimate or not), Apple impressively continues to make headway around those parts.

iPhone 15 Pro at Walmart: preorder and save with a Verizon subscription If you're looking for more power, we suggest you consider Walmart's preorder offer on the incredible iPhone 15 Pro. This smartphone can be bought with a carrier subscription to Verizon for just $26.37/mo, saving you a total of $100. $100 off (10%) $949 32 $1049 Pre-order at Walmart AT&T-locked iPhone 15 Pro: preorder and save at Walmart The incredible iPhone 15 Pro is also available with a subscription to AT&T. The device is available for $26.37 a month over 36 installments. In total, your savings amount to $100. This is the 128GB version of the device. $100 off (10%) $949 32 $1049 Pre-order at Walmart The iPhone 15 Pro Max is available for preorder at Walmart with a Verizon subscription Don't miss out on the chance to preorder Apple's newest and most capable smartphone yet for just $31.92/mo at Walmart. To get the iPhone 15 Pro Max at that price, you just need to subscribe to Verizon or upgrade. Your total savings through this preorder deal amount to $100. $100 off (8%) $1149 12 $1249 Pre-order at Walmart AT&T-locked iPhone 15 Pro Max is available for preorder at Walmart An AT&T-locked version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available for preorder at Walmart. The device sells for $31.92/mo over 36 installments, saving you as much as $100 in total. This is the 256GB configuration of the Apple smartphone. Currently, all colors are available. $100 off (8%) $1149 12 $1249 Pre-order at Walmart

Millions upon millions of pre-orders





While it's clearly too soon to make any solid mid-to-long-term sales predictions for the iPhone 15 lineup on either a regional or global scale, the sky is very obviously the limit to Apple's Chinese ambitions right now.









iPhone 15 -series units were pre-ordered as of Monday... on JD.com alone, which is evidently an incredible achievement that's likely to be taken to new heights by Friday, September 22, when Apple's upgraded mobile powerhouses will hit physical stores and start shipping to early adopters. That's because local media reports claim that over 3 million-series units were pre-ordered as of Monday... on JD.com alone, which is evidently an incredible achievement that's likely to be taken to new heights by Friday, September 22, when Apple's upgraded mobile powerhouses will hit physical stores and start shipping to early adopters.





iPhone 15 15 Plus, As you can imagine, that's far from the only platform where the 15 Pro , and 15 Pro Max went up for pre-order in China last Friday, September 15, and the highly anticipated devices were reportedly met with similar enthusiasm everywhere else too.





Apple's official Chinese e-store, for instance, crashed within just a few minutes of the aforementioned pre-order start, while Tmall cleaned up its first batch of units in a matter of seconds. Subsequent waves of pre-orders on the same website also sold out in under half an hour, with Meituan releasing a different number to highlight the amazing consumer interest around the latest and greatest iPhones.





Specifically, the food delivery (?!) giant says it was able to sell roughly 200 million yuan worth of iPhone 15 units in 30 minutes during its own limited pre-order session on September 15. That equates to more than $27 million, which is... a lot of phones for just one third-party retailer, making us wonder how many more pre-orders Apple itself managed to secure in the region. And how many more will come in the following days and weeks.

Verizon-locked iPhone 15 at Walmart: preorder and save $100 The iPhone 15 is also available for preorder with a Verizon subscription. Walmart allows you to save $100 on this device over 36 months. Preorder today for just $21.64/mo. $100 off (11%) $779 04 $879 Pre-order at Walmart (AT&T) iPhone 15 at Walmart: now $21.64/mo The iPhone 15 is available for preorder with a carrier subscription for AT&T at Walmart. The device goes for $21.64/mo, saving you a total of $100. Currently, all colors and storage variants are available. $100 off (11%) $779 04 $879 Pre-order at Walmart The iPhone 15 Plus can be yours for just $24.42/mo with a Verizon subscription Walmart allows you to preorder the iPhone 15 Plus with a subscription to Verizon as well. The device goes for just $24.42 a month over 36 months. In total, your savings amount to $100. This is the 128GB configuration. $100 off (10%) $879 14 $979 Pre-order at Walmart iPhone 15 Plus: preorder at Walmart and save with a subscription to AT&T The iPhone 15 Plus is also available for preorder at Walmart, too. This is a locked version of the device. It comes with 128GB of internal storage space. Walmart sells the Apple device for $24.42/mo over 36 installments. $100 off (10%) $879 12 $979 Pre-order at Walmart

So can Apple rule China?













Of course, the year's third calendar quarter is not over yet, which means that there's a chance for the iPhone 15 series to propel Apple to first place in the Chinese smartphone sales chart as early as this July - September 2023 timeframe.









Like in the US (and presumably other countries as well), Apple can be particularly delighted by the Chinese reception of the state-of-the-art Like in the US (and presumably other countries as well), Apple can be particularly delighted by the Chinese reception of the state-of-the-art iPhone 15 Pro Max , which undoubtedly generates the highest profit margins of the family. But that model might also be the trickiest to manufacture among the four new handsets, and Cupertino will need to find a way to accelerate its production if it wants to rule China and the mobile industry in its entirety for as long as possible.