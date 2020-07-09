The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak we have been waiting for is here
Samsung has confirmed that the Unpacked event where it is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be held on August 5. The upgraded devices are tipped to come with price tags to match, something which might not be a good idea, given the current state of the economy. One tipster even claims that the Galaxy Note 20 will be the most expensive Note to date.
The leak is backed up by another report, which claims the standard Galaxy Note 20 will start at €1,249 (~$1,410), and the entry-level Note 20 Ultra will cost €1,399 (~$1,578) in Greece. Usually, prices are higher in Greece than in other European markets, but for reference, last year's Note 10 was introduced for €1,149 there.
Per renowned tipster IceUniverse, the Galaxy Note 20 will start at $999, which is $50 more than the starting price of the Note 10.
If these rumors pan out, Samsung will probably have a hard time attracting consumers, and apparently, it is cautious about placing components orders because it is not expecting a roaring response.
Samsung is seemingly considering a price drop finally
So far, there hasn't been any indication that Samsung would lower the price of its upcoming flagship. However, a report from South Korea claims that this could indeed happen. Experts believe that Samsung might actually give in and reduce the price of the Galaxy Note 20 to boost the demand for its flagships which is apparently petering out.
This is the first time that the possibility of Samsung dialing down the price of the Note 20 duo has been mentioned, so it's best to take it with a pinch of salt.
