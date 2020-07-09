Samsung Android 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak we have been waiting for is here

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 09, 2020, 3:15 PM
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak we have been waiting for is here
Samsung has confirmed that the Unpacked event where it is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be held on August 5. The upgraded devices are tipped to come with price tags to match, something which might not be a good idea, given the current state of the economy. One tipster even claims that the Galaxy Note 20 will be the most expensive Note to date.



The leak is backed up by another report, which claims the standard Galaxy Note 20 will start at €1,249 (~$1,410), and the entry-level Note 20 Ultra will cost €1,399 (~$1,578) in Greece. Usually, prices are higher in Greece than in other European markets, but for reference, last year's Note 10 was introduced for €1,149 there.

Per renowned tipster IceUniverse, the Galaxy Note 20 will start at $999, which is $50 more than the starting price of the Note 10. 

If these rumors pan out, Samsung will probably have a hard time attracting consumers, and apparently, it is cautious about placing components orders because it is not expecting a roaring response. 

Samsung is seemingly considering a price drop finally


So far, there hasn't been any indication that Samsung would lower the price of its upcoming flagship. However, a report from South Korea claims that this could indeed happen. Experts believe that Samsung might actually give in and reduce the price of the Galaxy Note 20 to boost the demand for its flagships which is apparently petering out. 

This is the first time that the possibility of Samsung dialing down the price of the Note 20 duo has been mentioned, so it's best to take it with a pinch of salt.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
5 things wrong with mobile gaming
Popular stories
Newly leaked renders reveal the premium OnePlus Nord 5G design in full
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected
Popular stories
When will Android phones finally catch up with Apple's Face ID?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google removed these apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your phone
Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 5G packaging render gives you a clue about what's missing from the box
Popular stories
Here's why a top analyst says 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will take better pictures

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless