Samsung teases the "most noteworthy S series device", confirms Galaxy Unpacked February event

Samsung just came out with a brand new teaser letting everyone know that the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event will be happening this February. This is the event that everyone's been waiting for, as the tech giant is expected to launch the new Galaxy S22 series , as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup.





Samsung's Mobile chief TM Roh hints that the event will introduce "the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created,” while also further acknowledging the lack of a Note phone in 2021 and the fans' disappointment in that. From the looks of it, the Note series will be passing the baton to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will inherit everything that made the Note series special, especially the included stylus slot.





Maybe in an effort to build up the hype, or maybe because it is so sure of the new Ultra's success, Samsung is also allowing for you to reserve the your new Galaxy S22 phone on their website. That's not a preorder, but basically saving your place so that you could order it once it is announced.





This story is developing...