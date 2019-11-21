Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs

Samsung Deals Black Friday

Peter Kostadinov by Peter Kostadinov   /  Nov 21, 2019, 4:34 AM
Samsung has just revealed its 2019 Black Friday deals, and they are a-saucy! 

We've already covered some of the sauicer deals out there, available in our large round-up post right here, but one of the larger names that was missing up until now was none other than Samsung itself. Not anymore, though, as the South Korea-based smartphone giant has unwrapped its latest offerings.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be available for $339.99 with eligible trade-in. There's a pair of free Galaxy Buds included in the package as well. This deal is going live today, November 21, and will be going strong until December 1. 
The Samsung  Galaxy Note 10 starts at $309.99 with eligible trade-in. There's a pair of free Galaxy Buds included in the package, too. This deal is going live today, November 21, and will be going strong until December 1.


The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $459.99 with eligible trade-in. A pair of free Galaxy Buds are included in the package. This deal is also available starting November 21 all the way to December 1.

 
The Samsung Galaxy Fit smart wearable is $20 off its regular $99.99 price and can be snatched for just $79.99. This deal will be available a little longer - up until December 31. 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is $80 down. This deal will be available starting November 22 up until December 29. 


Looking for a new TV? Samsung's QLED 4K TVs are all subjected to some great discounts this Black Friday! You can get up to $1,300 off on select TV sets, which is great if you're looking for one.  

The 43" Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV starts at $279.99. You will get free delivery and an additional 1% back in Samsung Rewards points. The deal will be valid through November 24.

Samsung's exceptional The Frame TV is also getting a pretty nice discount. It's 45% off until December 1, and also gives you a three-month subscription to the Art store as well as 2% back in Samsung Rewards points. 

