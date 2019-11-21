Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs
We've already covered some of the sauicer deals out there, available in our large round-up post right here, but one of the larger names that was missing up until now was none other than Samsung itself. Not anymore, though, as the South Korea-based smartphone giant has unwrapped its latest offerings.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts at $309.99 with eligible trade-in. There's a pair of free Galaxy Buds included in the package, too. This deal is going live today, November 21, and will be going strong until December 1.
- Get the Galaxy Note10 from $309.99 with eligible trade-in plus free Galaxy Buds. Valid 11/21 - 12/1.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $459.99 with eligible trade-in. A pair of free Galaxy Buds are included in the package. This deal is also available starting November 21 all the way to December 1.
- Get your next Galaxy phone starting from $309.99 with eligible trade-in plus free Galaxy Buds. Valid 11/21 - 12/1.
The Samsung Galaxy Fit smart wearable is $20 off its regular $99.99 price and can be snatched for just $79.99. This deal will be available a little longer - up until December 31.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch is $80 down. This deal will be available starting November 22 up until December 29.
Looking for a new TV? Samsung's QLED 4K TVs are all subjected to some great discounts this Black Friday! You can get up to $1,300 off on select TV sets, which is great if you're looking for one.
- Black Friday prices available today on 4K QLED! Save up to 50% instantly, and get 2% back in Samsung Rewards. Only on Samsung.com. Valid 11/4 - 12/8.
The 43" Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV starts at $279.99. You will get free delivery and an additional 1% back in Samsung Rewards points. The deal will be valid through November 24.
- Get a Smart 4K UHD TV starting at only $279.99. Free delivery and 1% back in Samsung Rewards. Now through 11/24
Samsung's exceptional The Frame TV is also getting a pretty nice discount. It's 45% off until December 1, and also gives you a three-month subscription to the Art store as well as 2% back in Samsung Rewards points.
