Retailer posts images of Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra and their boxes ahead of today's Unpacked
Today is the day. The Galaxy S25 series will break cover today but the excitement was too much for a retailer to not spoil Samsung's big event.
X user yoboigucci has posted images that give us a good look at the rear design. We get to see the Galaxy S25 in the Silver Shadow hue, the Galaxy S25 Plus in the rumored Moon Night Blue/Navy shade, and the S25 Ultra in what we presume is the rumored Titanium Pink hue.
As expected, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has rounded corners now, and the camera rings on the three phones are black. The standard models have the same design as their predecessors.
We don't get to see the devices from the front, but we wouldn't be too surprised if the full design is leaked later in the day.
The design is hardly a secret, thanks to a myriad of leaked renders, photos, and videos, including promotional images.
The revamped One UI 7 and new AI features may make up for the lackluster hardware improvements.
There might be at least one downgrade too as at least two leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen will lose Bluetooth connectivity and subsequently some of its most interesting features. While that's unlikely to prevent the phone from becoming one of the best Android phones of 2025, it's still going to disappoint a lot of users, particularly those who actually use the S Pen.
A retailer has prematurely uploaded Galaxy S25 series images. | Image Credit- yoboigucci
The images also show us the retail boxes, which feature side profiles of the phones in monochrome tones. The retail package design has been updated after two years.
The new phones are not expected to pack any substantial hardware improvement, save for the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, higher resolution ultra-wide camera for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and faster wireless charging speeds.
