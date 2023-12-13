Pixel 8 Pro, the phone companies can't wait to copy, is on sale

How do you know something is a winner? When everyone wants to copy it. Take the Pixel 8 Pro as an example. Google's latest phone has caused quite a stir and rumors say that Apple and Samsung's next phones may try to be like it. If you want to get your hands on it, Best Buy has it on sale.





Pixel 8 Pro is still a premium phone with smooth performance, clean Android, unbeatable cameras, and impressive speech recognition capabilities but with AI, it's like a better Pixel 7 Pro on steroids. Google pushed the gas on its AI strategy by making AI the centerpiece of its new phones.





Pixel 8 Pro 12GB/128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz OLED screen | Tensor G3 | 50MP + 48MP + 48MP 5x cameras | 5,050mAh battery | 7 years of Android support $200 off (20%) $799 $999 Buy at BestBuy





The phone sports a large and bright 6.7-inch Super Actua screen. It's powered by the 4nm Tensor G3 chip, which makes many of the new AI features possible.





The phone's triple camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide unit, and a 48MP 5x telephoto module churns out incredibly detailed photos that put it among the very best of top camera smartphones





It can do wizardry such as combine different photos to pick up the best bit from each for one perfect photo and reposition and resize objects to conjure up the picture you had in your mind. Recently, it also got the Video Boost feature that improves the quality of videos.





The phone can summarize webpages and read them aloud. It even has a temperature sensor and a recent report indicate that it's about to become a powerful health tool





Sold already? There's more. The phone will be supported for seven years, longer than any other Android phone



