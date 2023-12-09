Hidden code reveals how Google plans to turn a Pixel 8 Pro sensor into a personal health tool

Your first reaction when you heard that the Pixel 8 Pro would be equipped with a temperature sensor was probably, "Why?" Until the FDA signs off on an application submitted by Google that would allow the company to promote the feature as a way to take the body temperature of a person, the sensor exists only to "measure the surface temperature of everyday objects." While the FDA is examining Google's application, version 4.06.7 of the Fitbit app reveals some code indicating that the app will help make the thermometer sensor more useful.





According to 9to5Google, version 4.06.7 of the Fitbit app shows how you can use the thermometer on the Pixel 8 Pro to take your temperature. A card on the Fitbit app's Today screen will say, "Choose if you want to let Fitbit save and store body temperature data to your Fitbit profile. Once you tap save, your phone's thermometer will start sharing data with Fitbit, including this and all future results unless you stop sharing."





Temperatures recorded by the thermometer sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro will show up in the Fitbit app although you will have to set the app to open using your Google Account. Once you tap on the "save" button, your temperatures will appear in the Fitbit app in the form of a graph. That certainly should be useful since it will show you how your temperature is trending.











Strings of code that were discovered in the Fitbit app also explain to users the difference between body temperature and skin temperature. "Body temperature is taken by a thermometer and reflects the temperature inside your body. Skin temperature variation is the fluctuation in temperature taken from your wrist while you sleep." And while syncing the Fitbit app with the Pixel 8 Pro automatically sends thermometer readings to the Fitbit app, one string of code notes that you'll be able to "manually log your results in Fitbit."



