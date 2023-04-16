Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Pixel 7a will reportedly start arriving at retail stores soon

Android Google
1
Pixel 7a will reportedly start arriving at retail stores soon
Google's I/O conference 2023 is set to take place on May 10. Some reports indicate that the company will unveil its next mid-range phone and first foldable smartphone during the event but a new rumor suggests that the latter will be a no-show at the conference. As for the Pixel 7a, it looks like the company is gearing up to ship the device to retailers.

The Pixel 7a is rumored to be a substantial upgrade over its predecessor. The phone is expected to have a slightly updated design, a higher refresh rate than the Pixel 6a, support for wireless charging, new cameras, and a better chipset.

Twitter tipster SnoopyTech, who is known for retail leaks, says that retail stores will start receiving the Pixel 7a within the next 14 days. That doesn't mean the device will be released within the next two weeks. It just means the company is making preparations for launch.

Pixel 7a will reportedly start arriving at retail stores soon

Android smartphones are usually sent to retailers before their official release date to allow stores to make the necessary preparations. So, this is just further confirmation that the phone will be announced next month.

We might have to wait a little longer for the Pixel Fold though. SnoopyTech implies that no arrangements are being made for the bendable phone, which suggests we are unlikely to see it anytime soon. This gels with a rumor that said the phone's release had been moved back to October, thus we are more likely to see it during the Pixel 8 launch event.

The Pixel 7a is widely expected to be available in the colors white, gray, and light blue, though one rumor said we might also see it in green (Jade). SnoopyTech has hinted that there is no green color option, so it looks like that rumor was off base.

The Pixel 6a was revealed on May 11, 2022, but it wasn't released until July 28 but if there is any truth to today's rumor, the Pixel 7a will be available to buy soon after the May announcement.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Story Timeline
4 stories
16 Apr, 2023
Pixel 7a will reportedly start arriving at retail stores soon
09 Apr, 2023
Leaked Pixel 7a images show off the splendid Arctic Blue variant for the first time
29 Oct, 2022
Pixel 7a might slot above Pixel 7 duo with better cameras and build quality
30 Aug, 2022
Google appears to have leaked the first detail about the Pixel 7a
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here's a one-of-a-kind, limited-time chance to score free iPhone 14 Plus and iPad
Here's a one-of-a-kind, limited-time chance to score free iPhone 14 Plus and iPad
Pixel 7a will reportedly start arriving at retail stores soon
Pixel 7a will reportedly start arriving at retail stores soon
Code reveals that the Apple Card Savings Account will be unveiled tomorrow, April 17th
Code reveals that the Apple Card Savings Account will be unveiled tomorrow, April 17th
Bug in iOS causes iPhone users to freak out, panic, and feel weird with constant requests for Apple ID passwords
Bug in iOS causes iPhone users to freak out, panic, and feel weird with constant requests for Apple ID passwords
Amazon knocks the monstrously powerful M2 12.9 iPad Pro back down to lowest price
Amazon knocks the monstrously powerful M2 12.9 iPad Pro back down to lowest price
Gurman reveals all the major WWDC 2023 announcements to look forward to
Gurman reveals all the major WWDC 2023 announcements to look forward to
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless