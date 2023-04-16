Pixel 7a will reportedly start arriving at retail stores soon

Google's I/O conference 2023 is set to take place on May 10. Some reports indicate that the company will unveil its next mid-range phone and first foldable smartphone during the event but a new rumor suggests that the latter will be a no-show at the conference. As for the Pixel 7a , it looks like the company is gearing up to ship the device to retailers.





The Pixel 7a is rumored to be a substantial upgrade over its predecessor. The phone is expected to have a slightly updated design, a higher refresh rate than the Pixel 6a, support for wireless charging, new cameras, and a better chipset.





Twitter tipster SnoopyTech , who is known for retail leaks, says that retail stores will start receiving the Pixel 7a within the next 14 days. That doesn't mean the device will be released within the next two weeks. It just means the company is making preparations for launch.









Android smartphones are usually sent to retailers before their official release date to allow stores to make the necessary preparations. So, this is just further confirmation that the phone will be announced next month.









The Pixel 7a is widely expected to be available in the colors white, gray, and light blue , though one rumor said we might also see it in green (Jade). SnoopyTech has hinted that there is no green color option, so it looks like that rumor was off base.





The Pixel 6a was revealed on May 11, 2022, but it wasn't released until July 28 but if there is any truth to today's rumor, the Pixel 7a will be available to buy soon after the May announcement.