Poll: How long does your phone battery last on average?





And I feel like we're stuck with these imperfect slabs of lithium that can only get us through the day on average. Browsing through our database I stumbled upon several polls of the same sort, all of which produced more or less the same results.





People struggle to squeeze more than one full day out of their phones. Now, several years later, I'm curious if the status quo remains unchanged.





The capacity of the average smartphone battery has increased, that's a fact. But has the average time on a single charge increased? Let's find out!





Please vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below. It's true - we have fast charging now but we also have the term "battery anxiety." This can't be good, right?





How long does your phone battery last on average? Less than 12 hours (gets me through the workday) About 12 hours (gets me through the day) About 24 hours (it's done by the next morning) About 36 hours (gets me till noon the next day) About 48 hours (gets me through the weekend) More than two days Less than 12 hours (gets me through the workday) 29.51% About 12 hours (gets me through the day) 24.59% About 24 hours (it's done by the next morning) 26.23% About 36 hours (gets me till noon the next day) 11.48% About 48 hours (gets me through the weekend) 3.28% More than two days 4.92%





