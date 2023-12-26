Performance of base Galaxy S24 model may suffer a little because of cost-cutting measure

Galaxy S23 lineup boasts UFS 4.0 storage and a new rumor suggests that the base Galaxy S24 will continue to have UFS 3.1. Except for the 128GB Galaxy S23 , the entirelineup boasts UFS 4.0 storage and a new rumor suggests that the basewill continue to have UFS 3.1.





Galaxy S24 might be a wee bit less performant than its stablemates. The performance of a smartphone doesn't depend on the chipset inside it alone. Since it's pretty much a given that the Galaxy S24 series will be powered either by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the in-house Exynos 2400 -- depending on the region -- the phones will undoubtedly be among the fastest handsets on the market. But the 128GBmight be a wee bit less performant than its stablemates.





Long-time South Korean leaker Galaxy S24 will have UFS 3.1, whereas all the other models will have the more modern UFS 4.0 tech. Long-time South Korean leaker yeux1122 has apparently learned from a parts manufacturer that the 128GBwill have UFS 3.1, whereas all the other models will have the more modern UFS 4.0 tech.









UFS 4.0 is faster than UFS 3.1, offering twice the sequential read speed and more than twice the sequential write speed. It also uses 46 percent less power than UFS 3.1.





For a user, this translates into faster load times for apps and games. UFS 4.0 also increases the speed at which files are saved. It also benefits memory-intensive apps.





Many recent flagships, including OnePlus 11, use UFS 4.0, but some, including the Pixel 8 , feature UFS 3.1.





Currently, UFS 3.1 isn't a deal breaker and most users aren't going to feel any difference. That said, since UFS 4.0 is a newer tech, it's better from a future-proofing perspective.









We won't be guessing for too long as Samsung will likely announce the phones on January 17.