Android OnePlus

OnePlus mistakenly leaks user email addresses, merely some weeks after fixing a security loophole

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 25, 2020, 10:32 AM
OnePlus mistakenly leaks user email addresses, merely some weeks after fixing a security loophole
OnePlus is at it again. No, we are not talking about a new device, but a security breach reported by Android Police. And while this one is minor when compared to previous incidents, it was easily preventable.

Kids, never undermine the importance of the Bcc field


First, an email 101. When you are composing an email, there is a field called Blind carbon copy or Bcc that doesn't let recipients see each other's email addresses. It's often used by marketers and companies when they send the same message to various people. 

This week, OnePlus sent out a mass email about a research study and it forgot to use the Bcc field. As a result, email addresses of nearly 271 people were exposed, according to an estimate. The email was apparently sent to customers who signed up for a user interface survey after the OxygenOS 10.5.11 update.

OnePlus is no stranger to data breaches


On the surface, this seems like a slip-up without any serious consequences. However, it's not a good look for the Chinese company, who fixed a security vulnerability that exposed information of US customers such as names, phone numbers, email addresses, and physical addresses some weeks back. The loophole was in the manufacturer's out-of-warranty repair and advance exchange invoicing system and there is no evidence that it was exploited. 

In 2019, another data breach enabled unauthorized access to some order data such as customer names, emails, contact numbers, and shipping addresses.  It led the company to launch the OnePlus Security Response Center (OneSRC), a bug bounty program for improving the security ecosystem.

Prior to that, in 2018, credit card information of up to 40,000 customers was stolen. Before that, in 2017, a backdoor vulnerability was discovered in various OnePlus handsets.

OnePlus has so far not said anything about the recent incident.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Red hot rumor calls for September 8th unveiling of the 5G iPhone 12 models, AirPower, more
Popular stories
Back-to-school shopping guide: phones, tablets, headphones, all the tech you need
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
A challenge! Try going out without taking your phone, then share with us how it went

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless