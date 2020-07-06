OnePlus

OnePlus patches security vulnerability exposing the personal info of some US customers

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Jul 06, 2020, 2:37 AM
OnePlus patches security vulnerability exposing the personal info of some US customers
Cybersecurity is an important part of every tech company as our devices are a treasure chest of personal information that some ill-minded individuals would love to get and exploit. Chinese phone manufacturer OnePlus narrowly avoided a security debacle that would have left some of its customers quite unhappy.

Recently, a vulnerability was spotted in the system that handles the invoices for out-of-warranty repairs of OnePlus devices in the States. The window for mischief was relatively small: customers would receive a link to make the payment for their repairs, but before they’d do that, anyone with access to the link would have had access to personal information such as names, address, phone number, email address. Some information about the device itself was also accessible: IMEI, phone model, order number and date.

The issue was noticed by a user and reported to AndroidPolice, which in turn made OnePlus aware of it. It was resolved a few days later. 

OnePlus states that it found “no evidence of any purposeful attempts to access these URLs”, which considering the narrow scope of the vulnerability seems very likely to be true. In other words, no one took advantage of the vulnerability during the time it existed.

That’s not the first time OnePlus has had to deal with holes in its security. Last year, the company’s database was breached and personal information of its clients was accessed. Luckily, in both cases the exposed data was relatively harmless, names and addresses that are harder to exploit, and not payment information such as credit card numbers.

OnePlus is always quick to respond and transparent about what has happened, which isn't necessarily a given.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best 4th of July sales 2020
Popular stories
Here's how much the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 5G could cost
Popular stories
Google discontinues Pixel 3a series as everyone awaits the introduction of the Pixel 4a
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 1 II Review

Popular stories

Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
Popular stories
Here's why a top analyst says 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will take better pictures

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless