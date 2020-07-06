OnePlus patches security vulnerability exposing the personal info of some US customers
OnePlus states that it found “no evidence of any purposeful attempts to access these URLs”, which considering the narrow scope of the vulnerability seems very likely to be true. In other words, no one took advantage of the vulnerability during the time it existed.
That’s not the first time OnePlus has had to deal with holes in its security. Last year, the company’s database was breached and personal information of its clients was accessed. Luckily, in both cases the exposed data was relatively harmless, names and addresses that are harder to exploit, and not payment information such as credit card numbers.
OnePlus is always quick to respond and transparent about what has happened, which isn't necessarily a given.
That’s not the first time OnePlus has had to deal with holes in its security. Last year, the company’s database was breached and personal information of its clients was accessed. Luckily, in both cases the exposed data was relatively harmless, names and addresses that are harder to exploit, and not payment information such as credit card numbers.
OnePlus is always quick to respond and transparent about what has happened, which isn't necessarily a given.