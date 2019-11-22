Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
OnePlus

OnePlus gets hacked, customers' personal information siphoned

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 22, 2019, 8:24 PM
It's been one day since T-Mobile confirmed its customer database has been breached and now another tech company announced it's been hacked, probably using the same method. OnePlus published a “security notification” on the official forum admitting that its customer database has been accessed by an unauthorized party.

The Chinese company claims that all payment information, passwords, and accounts are safe, but certain users' names, contact numbers, emails, and shipping addresses may have been exposed. Maybe it's just a coincidence that the attack was reported just one day after T-Mobile's, but it even weirder that intruders accessed the same section of OnePlus' customer database, the one that contains less sensitive information, as in T-Mobile's case.

Anyway, OnePlus announced that its engineers took immediate steps to stop the attack and tighten the security. The handset maker also confirmed that it informed all impacted users via email before making the incident public.

OnePlus will continue to investigate the incident with the relevant authorities in the coming weeks and months, but there's no guarantee that the perpetrators will be caught.

If you've been affected by the data breach, you don't have to do anything, just bear in mind that you may receive spam and phishing emails as a result of the incident.

