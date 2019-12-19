OnePlus

Catch a bug on any OnePlus product and get up to $7,000

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Dec 19, 2019, 9:27 AM
Catch a bug on any OnePlus product and get up to $7,000
Today, budget flagship maker OnePlus announced the OnePlus Security Response Center (OneSRC), a bug bounty program focused on enhancing the security of the OnePlus ecosystem with incentives offered for bugs of all sizes. 



According to the official website, the program is for researchers of “all backgrounds”, who are welcome to report security vulnerabilities and claim a reward of up to $7,000. To be clear, the largest prize of seven grand is only available in “special cases”, with the majority of qualified submissions receiving anywhere from 50 to 1,500 dollars, depending on the urgency and severity of the reported bug.

OnePlus’s new program is not at all surprising in the wake of the numerous security breaches the company suffered in recent years. In late 2017, a backdoor vulnerability was found in a number of OnePlus phones, which could potentially allow malicious software to easily bypass the phone’s security. Then in early 2018, OnePlus once again made headlines with the infamous website breach, which put the credit card information of as many as 40,000 customers at risk.

Fortunately, the latest OnePlus 7-series phones don’t seem to exhibit any serious security flaws of that scale, but the company is still wise to be cautious. Hopefully, the new bug bounty program will help find any bugs before they can be exploited for malicious purposes.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint
fake-airpods-vs-real-comparison-test
We tried a pair of fake AirPods so you don't have to
Samsung-clamshell-foldable-phone-photos
First real-life images of Samsung's new foldable phone leak out
huawei-p40-pro-design-renders-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show quad-edge display, Galaxy S11-like camera
Apple-removing-Lightning-port-potential-Android-phones-consequences
Why is Apple removing the Lightning port and what could it mean for Android phones?
fitbit-google-acquisition-same-fate-motorola-editorial
Will Fitbit suffer the same fate as Motorola under Google's management?
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-press-renders-leak
Check out these leaked Galaxy Note 10 Lite press renders
smartphone-fails-2019
The smartphone fails and flops of 2019

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-uncertain-john-legere-price-hike-warning
Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'
Google-Pixel-4a-XL-rumor-review-Release-date-price-specs-camera-rumors
Google Pixel 4a/4a XL rumor round-up: Release date, price, specs, camera rumors
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
Professor-testifies-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-bad-for-consumers
Under oath, economics professor says that Sprint's future is not so bleak
Google-Pixel-5-rumor-review-specs-price-release-date
Google Pixel 5 wishlist
Sprints-former-CEO-says-carrier-can-survive-without-merger
Former Sprint CEO Claure testifies that without T-Mobile, Sprint will have to raise prices
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
Leaked-Galaxy-S11-and-S11-protectors-raise-questions-about-phone-calls
Leaked Galaxy S11 and S11+ protectors raise questions about phone calls

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless