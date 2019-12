Catch a bug on any OnePlus product and get up to $7,000

According to the official website, the program is for researchers of “all backgrounds”, who are welcome to report security vulnerabilities and claim a reward of up to $7,000. To be clear, the largest prize of seven grand is only available in “special cases”, with the majority of qualified submissions receiving anywhere from 50 to 1,500 dollars, depending on the urgency and severity of the reported bug.OnePlus’s new program is not at all surprising in the wake of the numerous security breaches the company suffered in recent years. In late 2017, a backdoor vulnerability was found in a number of OnePlus phones, which could potentially allow malicious software to easily bypass the phone’s security. Then in early 2018, OnePlus once again made headlines with the infamous website breach , which put the credit card information of as many as 40,000 customers at risk.Fortunately, the latest OnePlus 7 -series phones don’t seem to exhibit any serious security flaws of that scale, but the company is still wise to be cautious. Hopefully, the new bug bounty program will help find any bugs before they can be exploited for malicious purposes.