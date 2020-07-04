Android OnePlus 5G

Here is why the OnePlus Nord is not coming to the US

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 04, 2020, 8:33 AM
Here is why the OnePlus Nord is not coming to the US
We already know that the OnePlus Nord will not be released in the US and the company's co-founder Carl Pei recently revealed the reason behind this decision in an interview with Android Authority.

Pei believes that since the company is doing well in India already and growing rapidly in Europe, it makes sense to focus on those markets for now. He is quite confident that the affordably priced handset will be a hit in these regions and that's why the vendor is concentrating all its efforts there.

Now, Nord is not just a phone but a whole line and while the first phone in the series is not coming to North America, Pei assures fans that later iterations will be released in the US as well. For now, OnePlus is thinking about a smaller beta program in the US.

Q1 2020 data suggests the timing couldn't have been better for OnePlus Nord US launch


According to analytics firm Canalys, the $300 to $500 tier made up 10 percent of smartphone sales in the US in Q1 2020. The $200 to $600 tier actually witnessed a 4 percent year-on-year decline. Based on these figures, it seems that entry-level handsets and flagships do better than midrangers in the US and that's presumably the reason why the OnePlus Nord, which will be in the sub $500 range, will not be sold in the country. 

However, the economic landscape has changed in the country in recent times and reports claim that many consumers are either thinking about forgoing smartphone purchases this year or not upgrading to a premium phone at least due to financial constraints. 

There is already an indication that consumers are increasingly gravitating towards affordable phones in the US. For instance, in Q1 2020, the A-series was the primary sales driver for Samsung in the US, and the A10e and A20 were one of the best selling devices.

OnePlus is growing in the US



Counterpoint Research's data shows that OnePlus was the only smartphone manufacturer that managed to grow its market share in the first quarter in the US, thanks to its competitively priced 5G phones. Others, including Apple, Samsung, and Google, saw their shipments go down. 

So, it's evident that this year, consumers in the US are cutting their budgets because of the pandemic and OnePlus Nord might be missing an opportunity here. At the same time, the company might not receive a roaring response in India this time around, given it hails from China. Following a recent deadly clash, things are sour between the two countries, and analysts believe this poses a threat to Chinese vendors. India has already banned 59 Chinese apps. 

The phone will likely be unveiled in India on July 10. So far, OnePlus has only confirmed that it would be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, which guarantees 5G support. Thanks to the promotional videos and a flurry of leaks that preceded the marketing campaign, we are expecting a hole punch screen with two selfie cameras and a rear quad camera setup.

Related phones

Nord
OnePlus Nord View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Here's how much the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 5G could cost
Popular stories
Google discontinues Pixel 3a series as everyone awaits the introduction of the Pixel 4a
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 1 II Review

Popular stories

Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Popular stories
Zuckerberg loses billions after Verizon and others pull ads over offensive posts
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
Popular stories
New leak tips more Google Pixel 4a specs, won't be a 5G device
Popular stories
Plot Twist: Apple iPhone 12 Pro will probably not have a 120Hz display but Google Pixel 5 will

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless