OnePlus Nord is up on Amazon India, launch inching closer

At this point, it's pretty much confirmed that OnePlus will launch a new affordable handset next month which will be called OnePlus Nord . CEO and founder Pete Lau has been dropping not-so-subtle hints here and there about a more accessible handset and the company's "OnePlus Lite Z Thing" Instagram account also mentions the Nord branding. And now, the OnePlus Lite Z Thing page has also gone live on Amazon India







If you want in on the joke, OnePlus' budget handset was earlier tipped to be called OnePlus 8 Lite and later rumors pointed towards the Z moniker. So, the company is just poking a little fun at its followers.



OnePlus Nord Z will only be launched in India and Europe, at least for now



The creation of a dedicated Amazon page is just another indication that an announcement is around the corner. According to rumors, the OnePlus Nord will be unveiled on July 10.



Currently, there is no indication that the line will make it to North America any time soon. Rather, the company will be releasing it in India and Europe first. Previous leaks had implied the phone would be released in the US in Q3, but we will have to wait to see if that materializes.



The OnePlus Nord will likely be 5G capable, thanks to the The OnePlus Nord will likely be 5G capable, thanks to the Snapdragon 765G chipset , and it will come with at least 128GB of native storage and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It is expected to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Other rumored specs include a quad-camera system with a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle module, a 2MP macro unit, and a mystery fourth shooter, and a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.