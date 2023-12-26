A new Nothing Phone 2a leak reveals preloaded wallpapers and camera specs





Its partner in crime is a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 Ultrawide sensor, ensuring stunning landscape shots and expansive group selfies. And for your selfie needs, a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera – the same found in the OnePlus 10 – awaits.



But it's not just about the cameras. The Phone (2a) reportedly boasts a smooth 120Hz AMOLED panel with a 1084×2412 resolution. The display panel is also said to be manufactured by Visionox and BOE over in China and rumored to measure 6.7 inches.





Meet the Nothing Phone (2a)!



Model: A142.

Codenames: Pacman / Aero(dactyl?).



Nothing's next phone comes with a Mediatek SoC for the first time. The Mediatek Dimensity 7200. It has 3 Glyph parts, and a brand new design.



Launch event at MWC? pic.twitter.com/UTwk2bUjjA — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) December 15, 2023



As far as availability goes, unlike its predecessors, the Phone (2a) is said to be expanding its horizons. Gone are the three SKUs the Nothing Phone (2) originally launched with, as the modest (2a) is reportedly launching in four distinct models tailored for India, Japan, Europe, and a global audience. This wider reach signals Nothing's ambition to conquer the mid-range market on a broader scale.



However, Nothing is still choosing to stay minimal when it comes to colorways. Black and White are your options, with a possibility of another hue joining the party later. And to personalize your experience, the Phone (2a) comes pre-loaded with seven official wallpapers that have already leaked and are available for download. Aptly named "Ruxe," "Nexul," "Azunim White", "Orbique", "Rubrane Black", "Ambra", and "Virmar," each one exudes a playful, modernistic vibe, reflecting the phone's personality.



