Android 10 rolling out to another budget-friendly Nokia smartphone

The fine folks at HMD Global continue to deliver on their promises. Earlier this week, yet another budget-friendly Nokia smartphone received the highly-anticipated Android 10 update. This time it's the very cheap Nokia 1
Plus that got the upgrade, although not everyone will be able to download the update this week.
The Nokia 1 Plus is a cheap smartphone aimed at emerging markets, so it makes sense for HMD Global to want to push out the update in these countries initially. That means that only if you live in one of these countries you'll be able to upgrade your Nokia 1 Plus
to Android 10 Go Edition: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, UAE, and Yemen.According to HMD
, half of the Nokia 1 Plus users in those markets will receive the update by May 2, while the rest should get it by Monday, May 4. Naturally, the update will be rolled out in other countries as well, it's just that we don't have an ETA for the moment.
HMD Global announced two months
ago that fourteen Nokia smartphones will be upgraded to Android 10 by the end of Q2 2020. Most of them have already received the update, which is quite an achievement considering that all are mid- or low-end devices.