Motorola’s unannounced Moto G85 shows up in live images

By
Motorola's unannounced Moto G85 shows up in live images
Motorola’s upcoming Moto G85 was recently spotted on China’s 3C certification website, so it’s safe to assume the phone will be introduced very soon. Today, the phone made its appearance on another certification website, TENAA.

The listing confirms some of the information (via MySmartPrice) we had about the Moto G85, such as the dual camera setup and curved display. These details had been known for quite a while since the phone’s official-looking renders leaked about a month ago.

What makes the TENAA listing important is the fact that it comes with some live images attached. These images confirm the accuracy of the previously leaked pictures, so there’s nothing really new to add here.

The Moto G85 is expected to be introduced in China on June 25 as Motorola S50 Neo. It’s unclear when the global version known as Moto G85 will be launched, but it shouldn’t be too long after the Chinese model hits shelves.

This is a mid-range phone rumored to pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The dual camera configuration is said to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Another selling point of the Moto G85 could be the large 6.67-inch FHD+ curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support, and it’s rumored to cost around €300 in Europe.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

