Motorola’s unannounced Moto G85 is one step closer to its global release

By
Motorola is gearing for the launch of its new Moto Razr series, but the US-based company is expected to release several other phones in the coming weeks. In fact, US carriers have recently picked up Motorola’s new Moto Stylus 5G (2024), while UK customers can now purchase one of the company’s cheapest smartphones, the Moto E14.

Speaking of cheap phones, Motorola’s upcoming Moto G85 is now one step closer to its global release. The phone leaked about a month ago, so we already know what it looks like, as well as some of its key specs.

We now got word that the phone cleared 3C certification, so its launch seems imminent. Spotted by the folks at MySmartPrice, the Moto G85’s listing on China’s 3C certification website doesn’t reveal many details about its specs.



However, we do get the phone’s model number and confirmation that the Moto G85’s battery will feature 33W wired charging support. It’s worth noting that the phone will be initially introduced in China as Moto S50 Neo, but the global version should follow soon.

Since the Moto G85 made it on Geekbench too, we also know that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB RAM.

The Moto S50 Neo is expected to be introduced in China on June 25, but its global release date is still shrouded in mystery. The listing on China’s 3C certification website makes it clear though that the Moto G85 is coming very soon.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

