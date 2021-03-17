Motorola Edge+ new Ready For software experience plays nice with Verizon's 5G network
A new Ready For software experience for Edge+ owners is rolling out to Verizon customers today. This piece of software lets Edge+ users view content on a larger screen while taking advantage of Verizon's blazing-fast 5G network speeds.
- Mobile Desktop: View multiple windows at once or take a closer look at videos, artwork, and documents. Plus, connect a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse for a complete desktop experience.
- Video Chat: Enjoy higher quality video calls with the option to pick between the 108MP main lens or 16MP ultra-wide lens, which lets you capture more people in one frame.
- Gaming: Play your favorite mobile games on the big screen with an advantage thanks to edge+ and Verizon 5G. Bonus, pair a Bluetooth controller for intuitive and hands-on gaming.
- TV: See all your favorite apps and entertainment at a glance in an easy-to-read dashboard. Now when you’re on the go, you don't have to worry about missing your must-watch shows.
So, with everything above, Motorola covers every key aspect that smartphone users might be interested to experience on a larger screen. And, yes, the Ready For software update is accompanied by the Android 11 OS upgrade.