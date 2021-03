Motorola Edge+ new Ready For software experience plays nice with Verizon's 5G network

Mobile Desktop : View multiple windows at once or take a closer look at videos, artwork, and documents. Plus, connect a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse for a complete desktop experience.

In case you didn't know, Motorola started the Edge+ Android 11 rollout earlier this week , but this isn't the only newsworthy thing the US company did lately. If you're a proud owner of a Motorola Edge+ smartphone, you're in for a treat.A new Ready For software experience for Edge + owners is rolling out to Verizon customers today. This piece of software lets Edge+ users view content on a larger screen while taking advantage of Verizon's blazing-fast 5G network speeds.Basically, you can connect your Edge+ smartphone to a portable monitor or TV via USB-C to USB-C cable or USB-C to HDMI. After downloading the new software, once your phone is connected, you'll see the new Ready for Experience Hub on your TV or monitor. The new hub enables four major experiences:So, with everything above, Motorola covers every key aspect that smartphone users might be interested to experience on a larger screen. And, yes, the Ready For software update is accompanied by the Android 11 OS upgrade.