Verizon Motorola Android Software updates 5G

Motorola Edge+ new Ready For software experience plays nice with Verizon's 5G network

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 17, 2021, 9:01 AM
Motorola Edge+ new Ready For software experience plays nice with Verizon's 5G network
In case you didn't know, Motorola started the Edge+ Android 11 rollout earlier this week, but this isn't the only newsworthy thing the US company did lately. If you're a proud owner of a Motorola Edge+ smartphone, you're in for a treat.

A new Ready For software experience for Edge+ owners is rolling out to Verizon customers today. This piece of software lets Edge+ users view content on a larger screen while taking advantage of Verizon's blazing-fast 5G network speeds.

Basically, you can connect your Edge+ smartphone to a portable monitor or TV via USB-C to USB-C cable or USB-C to HDMI. After downloading the new software, once your phone is connected, you'll see the new Ready for Experience Hub on your TV or monitor. The new hub enables four major experiences:

  • Mobile Desktop: View multiple windows at once or take a closer look at videos, artwork, and documents. Plus, connect a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse for a complete desktop experience.
  • Video Chat: Enjoy higher quality video calls with the option to pick between the 108MP main lens or 16MP ultra-wide lens, which lets you capture more people in one frame.
  • Gaming: Play your favorite mobile games on the big screen with an advantage thanks to edge+ and Verizon 5G. Bonus, pair a Bluetooth controller for intuitive and hands-on gaming.
  • TV: See all your favorite apps and entertainment at a glance in an easy-to-read dashboard. Now when you’re on the go, you don't have to worry about missing your must-watch shows.

So, with everything above, Motorola covers every key aspect that smartphone users might be interested to experience on a larger screen. And, yes, the Ready For software update is accompanied by the Android 11 OS upgrade.

