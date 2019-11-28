Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Motorola Android Deals Black Friday

The Quadruple-camera Motorola One Zoom is irresistibly cheap today

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 28, 2019, 5:01 AM
The Quadruple-camera Motorola One Zoom is irresistibly cheap today
The well-reviewed Motorola One Zoom features an impressive quadruple-camera system, a fast processor, and built-in Alexa support. This means that it’s already one of the best smartphones in the mid-range segment, but today’s Black Friday offer might make it the best.

Shipping with a recommended retail price of £379, the Amazon variant of Motorola’s smartphone has received a huge £131 price cut which takes it down to Moto G7 territory. Additionally, the One Zoom now also undercuts its newly discounted rival, the Pixel 3a, by about £80.

Amazon’s offer applies solely to the Electric Grey version and expires later today, meaning you’ll need to hurry. In case you aren’t aware of what the phone has to offer, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 and also includes 128GB of internal storage paired with 4GB of RAM. 
As mentioned in the opening paragraph, it provides a near-stock Android experience. To be specific, Motorola’s version of Android 9 Pie can be found pre-installed, although an update to Android 10 has been promised. 

The One Zoom also boasts a 6.4-inch OLED display and a 4,000mAh battery. The most important feature, however, is the camera setup. Motorola has equipped the smartphone with a 48-megapixel primary camera which supports a special Night Vision mode for improved low-light photography. It’s accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom shooter which gives the phone its name.

$523.38 Motorola One Zoom on Amazon

Related phones

One Zoom
Motorola One Zoom OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.4" 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP / 25 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, Octa-core, 2000 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-35%
Motorola-One-Zoom-130-discount-Amazon-UK-today-only
Expires in - 12h 32minThe Quadruple-camera Motorola One Zoom is irresistibly cheap today
Verizon-Black-Friday-2019-sale-discount-iPhone-11-pro-max-Samsung-s10-Pixel-phone-low-price
Verizon Black Friday 2019 deals: Great savings on Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Galaxy S10, Note 10
amazon-black-friday-deals-fossil-michael-kors-puma-smartwatches-more-brands
Expires in - 20h 32minAmazon heavily discounts smartwatches from Fossil, Michael Kors, and more for Black Friday
-$400
Verizon-has-big-online-exclusive-deals-on-the-iPhone-11-series-today-only
Expires in - 18h 32minVerizon has big online-exclusive discounts on the iPhone 11 series today only
-50%
Bose-Black-Friday-deals
Expires in - 4d 18hSave up to 50% with these Black Friday Bose deals
-50%
TicWatch-smartwatches-Black-Friday-sale
Expires in - 3d 18hBlack Friday sale offers discounts of up to 50% on TicWatch smartwatches

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.