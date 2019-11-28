The Quadruple-camera Motorola One Zoom is irresistibly cheap today
Shipping with a recommended retail price of £379, the Amazon variant of Motorola’s smartphone has received a huge £131 price cut which takes it down to Moto G7 territory. Additionally, the One Zoom now also undercuts its newly discounted rival, the Pixel 3a, by about £80.
Amazon’s offer applies solely to the Electric Grey version and expires later today, meaning you’ll need to hurry. In case you aren’t aware of what the phone has to offer, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 and also includes 128GB of internal storage paired with 4GB of RAM.
As mentioned in the opening paragraph, it provides a near-stock Android experience. To be specific, Motorola’s version of Android 9 Pie can be found pre-installed, although an update to Android 10 has been promised.
The One Zoom also boasts a 6.4-inch OLED display and a 4,000mAh battery. The most important feature, however, is the camera setup. Motorola has equipped the smartphone with a 48-megapixel primary camera which supports a special Night Vision mode for improved low-light photography. It’s accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom shooter which gives the phone its name.
