The Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a are £70 off at Google for Black Friday UK
The offer drops the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL prices down from £669 and £829 to £599 and £759 respectively. These devices, in case you aren’t yet aware, are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, although a version with 128GB of storage is available for £100 extra with the same discount applied.
Both phones are also equipped with 90Hz displays and dual-camera setups on the rear, the latter of which is often considered to be one of the best in the industry. Other features include stock Android 10 and the all-new Google Assistant, 4G LTE support, and a 3D facial recognition system that rivals Apple’s Face ID.
The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, now cost just £329 and £399 respectively. These smartphones pair the Pixel 3’s well-reviewed rear camera with Qualcomm’s decent Snapdragon 670, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.
Also part of the package is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a stock Android experience, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a two-tone design on the back.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):