Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Android Deals Google Black Friday

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a are £70 off at Google for Black Friday UK

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 25, 2019, 12:39 PM
The Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a are £70 off at Google for Black Friday UK
The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a are two sets of very decent smartphones but some people consider them a little pricey. To celebrate Black Friday, Google is fixing this with decent £70 discounts on all four devices.

The offer drops the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL prices down from £669 and £829 to £599 and £759 respectively. These devices, in case you aren’t yet aware, are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, although a version with 128GB of storage is available for £100 extra with the same discount applied. 

Both phones are also equipped with 90Hz displays and dual-camera setups on the rear, the latter of which is often considered to be one of the best in the industry. Other features include stock Android 10 and the all-new Google Assistant, 4G LTE support, and a 3D facial recognition system that rivals Apple’s Face ID.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, now cost just £329 and £399 respectively. These smartphones pair the Pixel 3’s well-reviewed rear camera with Qualcomm’s decent Snapdragon 670, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. 

Also part of the package is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a stock Android experience, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a two-tone design on the back.

$599.00 Pixel 4 on Amazon
$699.00 Pixel 4 XL on Amazon
$379.88 Pixel 3a on Amazon

Related phones

9.0

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL
10.0

Google Pixel 3a
9.5

Google Pixel 3a XL

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-£70
Google-Pixel-4-Pixel-3a-discounts-Black-Friday-UK
Expires in - 1w 1dThe Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a are £70 off at Google for Black Friday UK
-30%
Get-60-off-these-massive-battery-packs-that-can-jump-start-your-car
Expires in - 11h 3minGet $60 off these massive battery packs (that can jump start your car)
-£100
Apple-Watch-Series-4-discount-Amazon-UK-Black-Friday
Expires in - 4d 5hThis Apple Watch Series 4 Black Friday deal makes it irresistible in the UK
-56%
Amazon-Echo-Dot-big-Black-Friday-discount-UK
Expires in - 4d 5hThe Amazon Echo Dot is ridiculously cheap for Black Friday in the UK
TIDAL-Black-Friday-Cyber-Monday-deals
Expires in - 1w 11hTIDAL announces its Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer
-50%
Amazon-Echo-Show-Black-Friday-discount-UK
Expires in - 4d 5hThe Echo Show 8 receives a massive Black Friday discount at Amazon UK

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.