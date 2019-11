The Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a are £70 off at Google for Black Friday UK

Both phones are also equipped with 90Hz displays and dual-camera setups on the rear, the latter of which is often considered to be one of the best in the industry. Other features include stock Android 10 and the all-new Both phones are also equipped with 90Hz displays and dual-camera setups on the rear, the latter of which is often considered to be one of the best in the industry. Other features include stock Android 10 and the all-new Google Assistant , 4G LTE support, and a 3D facial recognition system that rivals Apple’s Face ID.



The The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL , on the other hand, now cost just £329 and £399 respectively. These smartphones pair the Pixel 3’s well-reviewed rear camera with Qualcomm’s decent Snapdragon 670, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.



Also part of the package is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a stock Android experience, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a two-tone design on the back.





The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a are two sets of very decent smartphones but some people consider them a little pricey. To celebrate Black Friday, Google is fixing this with decent £70 discounts on all four devices.The offer drops the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL prices down from £669 and £829 to £599 and £759 respectively. These devices, in case you aren’t yet aware, are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, although a version with 128GB of storage is available for £100 extra with the same discount applied.