The Moto G7 Power complete with its great battery life now costs less than £100

The Motorola Moto G7 Power is arguably one of the best budget smartphones on the market right now thanks to its amazing battery life, decent camera, and fast processor. Usually, it retails for £179 in the UK but can often be found for £139. However, in honour of Black Friday, Giffgaff is offering the unlocked phone for below £100 for the first time ever.





For just £99 , consumers can gain access to a large 6.2 -inch LCD screen that's backed by a humongous 5,000mAh battery which should easily allow for up to 48 hours of use on a single charge. Helping extend the battery life even further is the efficient Snapdragon 632 coupled with an impressive 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If this isn't sufficient, microSD cards of up to 1TB are supported.





The plastic rear panel is fitted with a fingerprint scanner and a circular camera module. The latter houses a 12-megapixel sensor borrowed from the regular Moto G7 , therefore providing a pretty great photographic experience for such a low price. Motorola's Moto G7 Power also includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.





Giffgaff's offer runs until December 5 but could end early if stock is depleted. So, if you're interested, you might want to buy the phone soon.



