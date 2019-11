Motorola's brilliant Moto G7 is now available with a hefty discount

The Moto G7 features a The Moto G7 features a 6.2 -inch display that sits below a small waterdrop-like notch. The latter is home to a decent 8-megapixel selfie camera and is accompanied by a circular camera module on the back which houses a 12-megapixel main shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 sits at the heart of Motorola’s phone alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. But if this isn’t enough, microSD cards of up to 1TB are supported. These impressive internals are paired with the brand’s flavour of Android 9 Pie although an update to Android 10 will probably arrive at some point next year.



The phone, which can be purchased in Ceramic Black or Clear White, is completed by a 3,000mAh battery, support for mobile payments through NFC, 15W fast charging, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Motorola Moto G7 is perhaps the best mid-range smartphone on the market and today’s Black Friday offer makes it almost impossible not to buy.The Amazon Exclusive smartphone is currently available on the retail giant’s UK website with a s ignificant £60 discount which equates to a 25% price drop. For reference, Motorola’s phone carriers a recommended retail price of £239.