Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Motorola Android Deals Black Friday

Motorola's brilliant Moto G7 is now available with a hefty discount

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 27, 2019, 2:42 PM
Motorola's brilliant Moto G7 is now available with a hefty discount
The Motorola Moto G7 is perhaps the best mid-range smartphone on the market and today’s Black Friday offer makes it almost impossible not to buy.

The Amazon Exclusive smartphone is currently available on the retail giant’s UK website with a significant £60 discount which equates to a 25% price drop. For reference, Motorola’s phone carriers a recommended retail price of £239. 

The Moto G7 features a 6.2-inch display that sits below a small waterdrop-like notch. The latter is home to a decent 8-megapixel selfie camera and is accompanied by a circular camera module on the back which houses a 12-megapixel main shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 sits at the heart of Motorola’s phone alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. But if this isn’t enough, microSD cards of up to 1TB are supported. These impressive internals are paired with the brand’s flavour of Android 9 Pie although an update to Android 10 will probably arrive at some point next year.

The phone, which can be purchased in Ceramic Black or Clear White, is completed by a 3,000mAh battery, support for mobile payments through NFC, 15W fast charging, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
$139.99 Motorola Moto G7 on Amazon
$119.99 Motorola Moto G7 on eBay

Related phones

Moto G7
Motorola Moto G7 OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 6.2" 1080 x 2270 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Octa-core, 1800 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-£50
Nokia-4-2-massive-discount-Black-Friday-deal
Expires in - 2d 5hThe budget Nokia 4.2 is incredibly cheap thanks to this Black Friday deal
Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10-Note-9-Black-Friday-prices
Stranger Black Friday: The Galaxy Note 10 is cheaper than the old Note 9 at Samsung
-£100
Sony-Xperia-10-Plus-discounts-UK
Expires in - 2d 5hSony's Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are heavily discounted at Amazon UK
-£200
Huawei-Mate-20-X-5G-200-pounds-off-black-friday
The super fast Huawei Mate 20 X 5G is £200 cheaper for Black Friday
samsung-galaxy-note-9-ebay-black-friday-deal-refurbished
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is the ultimate Black Friday bargain after big new eBay discount
-£150
OnePlus-6T-6-128-GB-Black-Friday-UK-deal
Expires in - 5h 3minThe OnePlus 6T with 6GB of RAM and 128GB is currently £150 off

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Free-iPhone-11-deal-at-T-Mobile-starts-this-Friday
Score a free Apple iPhone 11 with T-Mobile's Magenta Friday deal
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.