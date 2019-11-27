Sony's Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are heavily discounted at Amazon UK





Both Xperia 10 smartphones feature dual-camera setups on the back and 21:9 LCD displays up front that are coupled with a razor-thin chin and a huge forehead, although the Plus-branded device uses a 6.5-inch panel while the standard edition opts for a 6-inch alternative.



The differences continue on the inside because the Xperia 10 Plus is slightly more powerful. It adopts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 and 4GB of RAM while the Xperia 10 settles for the Snapdragon 630 and 3GB of RAM. Both configurations are, however, accompanied by 64GB of internal storage.



