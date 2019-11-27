Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Sony's Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are heavily discounted at Amazon UK

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 27, 2019, 11:36 AM
Sony's Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are heavily discounted at Amazon UK
If you want a unique-looking smartphone that doesn’t break the bank and skips the controversial notch and pop-up camera trends, Sony’s Xperia 10 series might be the perfect choice.

The two mid-range smartphones are currently on sale over at Amazon as part of a Black Friday promotion that ends on Friday. Sony’s phones typically retail at £299.99 and £349.99 respectively but can now be had for an impressive £100 less.

As things stand, the discount is applicable to the single-SIM version of the Xperia 10 in a Navy finish and the dual-sim variant in Black. The Xperia 10 Plus offer, on the other hand, is compatible with the Black dual-SIM model and the single-SIM product in Black or Silver


Both Xperia 10 smartphones feature dual-camera setups on the back and 21:9 LCD displays up front that are coupled with a razor-thin chin and a huge forehead, although the Plus-branded device uses a 6.5-inch panel while the standard edition opts for a 6-inch alternative. 

The differences continue on the inside because the Xperia 10 Plus is slightly more powerful. It adopts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 and 4GB of RAM while the Xperia 10 settles for the Snapdragon 630 and 3GB of RAM. Both configurations are, however, accompanied by 64GB of internal storage.

$297.99 Sony Xperia 10 on Amazon
$328.00 Sony Xperia 10 Plus on Amazon

Related phones

Xperia 10
Sony Xperia 10 OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.0" 1080 x 2520 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, Octa-core, 2200 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 2870 mAh(23h 3G talk time)
Xperia 10 Plus
Sony Xperia 10 Plus OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.5" 1080 x 2520 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, Octa-core, 1800 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh(24h 3G talk time)

