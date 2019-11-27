Sony's Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are heavily discounted at Amazon UK
The two mid-range smartphones are currently on sale over at Amazon as part of a Black Friday promotion that ends on Friday. Sony’s phones typically retail at £299.99 and £349.99 respectively but can now be had for an impressive £100 less.
As things stand, the discount is applicable to the single-SIM version of the Xperia 10 in a Navy finish and the dual-sim variant in Black. The Xperia 10 Plus offer, on the other hand, is compatible with the Black dual-SIM model and the single-SIM product in Black or Silver.
Both Xperia 10 smartphones feature dual-camera setups on the back and 21:9 LCD displays up front that are coupled with a razor-thin chin and a huge forehead, although the Plus-branded device uses a 6.5-inch panel while the standard edition opts for a 6-inch alternative.
The differences continue on the inside because the Xperia 10 Plus is slightly more powerful. It adopts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 and 4GB of RAM while the Xperia 10 settles for the Snapdragon 630 and 3GB of RAM. Both configurations are, however, accompanied by 64GB of internal storage.
