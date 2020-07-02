Motorola Android

One Fusion is Motorola's new mid-range Android 10 smartphone

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 02, 2020, 1:42 PM
The most recent information about Motorola's One Fusion appeared on the internet less than two weeks ago. At that time, we reported that, while the leaked specs sheet is far from being impressive, it's quite decent for a mid-range device.

Since Motorola has decided to make the One Fusion official earlier today, let's dive in and see whether or not our previous report was accurate. First off, the One Fusion will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 processor, a two-year-old chipset that does not want to die yet.

To help run things smoothly, Motorola included 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Another selling point of the One Fusion is the massive 5,000 mAh battery, but the 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display is also nice to have.

According to Motorola, the One Fusion's 48-megapixel main camera features advancements such as Quad Pixel technology for sharper and brighter photos. Three other cameras join the main one: 8MP, 5MP, and 2MP. Finally, the phone runs Android 10 right out of the box and features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for extra protection.

Motorola One Fusion is unlikely to be launched in the United States anytime soon, but it's now available in Latin America in two different colors – Emerald Green and Deep Sapphire Blue. There's no mention of the price in the announcement, but Motorola said the phone will also be launched in Saudi Arabia and UAE in August.

