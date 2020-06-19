Motorola Android

Motorola One Fusion leaked specs look unimpressive, yet decent

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 19, 2020, 3:16 PM
After bringing us a lot of mid-range and entry-level Android smartphones, Motorola is not done yet with these segments. We recently learned that the US company plans to launch yet another mid-range device that's a slightly different iteration of a Motorola One phone already available on the market.

Earlier this week, Motorola launched the One Fusion+ in India, an interesting device that sells for the equivalent of $225. For some reason, Motorola plans to launch a so-called One Fusion phone, which is probably a slightly downgraded version of the One Fusion+.

The Motorola One Fusion made it to the Google Play Console's Device Catalog and the Android Enterprise Recommended Catalog, XDA Developers reports. Unfortunately, the image showing the device is quite small, but it's decent enough to notice some difference between the One Fusion and One Fusion+ (pictured above).

The most obvious difference is the lack of a pop-up camera on the unannounced Motorola One Fusion, which was replaced with a standard waterdrop notch. The other differences are under the hood, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and the HD+ resolution for the 6.5-inch display.

As a reminder, the One Fusion+ packs a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 730 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, whereas the normal One Fusion model has just 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory.

Rumor has it that Motorola will launch the Moto Fusion One by the end of the month, which means we're less than two weeks from the official reveal.

