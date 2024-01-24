Specs of the Pixel 8a mid-ranger leak along with images of the phone's retail box





The Pixel 8a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will be the 4nm Pixel 8a will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and carry 128GB of native storage. Keeping the lights on will be a 4700mAh battery. Theis expected to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will be the 4nm Tensor G3 , the same chipset employed by the Pixel 8 series. The rear camera array will include a 12.2MP Wide camera and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and the front-facing selfie snapper will weigh in at 10.5MP. Thewill be equipped with 8GB of RAM and carry 128GB of native storage. Keeping the lights on will be a 4700mAh battery.









Pixel 8a has corners that are rounder than the ones on the Thehas corners that are rounder than the ones on the Pixel 7a . The device will have an optical under-display fingerprint scanner and the Face Unlock facial recognition feature. And as you probably guessed, Android 14 is pre-installed.





Pixel 7a was priced at $499 which was $100 cheaper than the $599 price of the Pixel 8 and The mid-range Pixel "a" series has gone over well with consumers since it offers the highly regarded Pixel photography capabilities and many of the AI features found in the flagship variants of the phone at a slightly lower price. Last year'swas priced at $499 which was $100 cheaper than the $599 price of the Pixel 7 and the $899 price of the Pixel 7 Pro . Theand Pixel 8 Pro , released last October, were priced at $699 and $999 respectively.



