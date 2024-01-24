Specs of the Pixel 8a mid-ranger leak along with images of the phone's retail box
While a render of the Pixel 9 Pro recently surfaced from OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, the next phone expected from Google is the Pixel 8a mid-ranger. We've already seen what was allegedly a live image of the Pixel 8a back in October. MySmartPrice tonight published images of the Pixel 8a retail box along with some specs of the next Pixel handset which could be released this coming May. The photos were originally spotted in a private Facebook group by Vietnam's Hung Nv.
The Pixel 8a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will be the 4nm Tensor G3, the same chipset employed by the Pixel 8 series. The rear camera array will include a 12.2MP Wide camera and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and the front-facing selfie snapper will weigh in at 10.5MP. The Pixel 8a will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and carry 128GB of native storage. Keeping the lights on will be a 4700mAh battery.
Photos show images of the Pixel 8a retail box
The Pixel 8a has corners that are rounder than the ones on the Pixel 7a. The device will have an optical under-display fingerprint scanner and the Face Unlock facial recognition feature. And as you probably guessed, Android 14 is pre-installed.
The mid-range Pixel "a" series has gone over well with consumers since it offers the highly regarded Pixel photography capabilities and many of the AI features found in the flagship variants of the phone at a slightly lower price. Last year's Pixel 7a was priced at $499 which was $100 cheaper than the $599 price of the Pixel 7 and the $899 price of the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, released last October, were priced at $699 and $999 respectively.
If the Pixel 8a keeps the $499 price tag from the Pixel 7a, that will widen the price gap between the mid-ranger and the non-Pro flagship model. And with the rounder corners, there will be no mistaking the Pixel 8a for the Pixel 8.
