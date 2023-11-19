Pixel 8a dummy unit smiles for the camera showing off subtle changes
The mid-range Pixel 8a is not expected to be unveiled until next year. Most likely, Google will introduce the phone during its next Google I/O developer conference in May 2024. We have showed you renders of the Pixel 8a which resemble the Pixel 8 with slightly thicker bezels. Recently, photos of a Pixel 8a dummy unit surfaced; these are made out of metal, and do not function, but they have the same specifications as the real Pixel 8a.
These dummy units are often used by case makers based on rumors so they can get a jump on the production of the accessory. If the aluminum dummy unit snapped in the pictures that accompany this article is based on rumors, it might not give us an accurate representation of the device. Having said that, the dummy unit had more rounded edges than the Pixel 7a which is something that shows up in the renders of the upcoming mid-ranger.
The image of the dummy was posted on social media by XLeaks7 (via TechRadar). The dummy unit shows larger bezels, two cameras on the back, and a centered hole-punch camera in the front. Rumored specs call for the device to sport a 6.1-inch display, the same as on the Pixel 7a. Yet, the 153.44mm x 72.74mm x 8.94mm dimensions of the Pixel 8a dummy unit show that the new model could be a little longer than its predecessor perhaps hinting that Google's mid-range Pixel will have a slightly larger screen than last year. It also might simply account for the larger bezels.
Google has to give the Pixel 8a larger bezels than the Pixel 8 because there have to be some differences between the two phones. With that in mind, we expect the same Tensor G3 SoC found in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to power the Pixel 8a. However, back in August a Geekbench test seemed to indicate that an underclocked version of the chipset was running the Pixel 8a.
Google has never used an underclocked application processor (AP) for its Pixel A-series mid-ranger before but perhaps this year it needs to widen the gap between the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8. Arm's Mali-G715 GPU will be under the hood and the Pixel 8a is also expected to feature 8GB of RAM and come with Android 14 out of the box.
The Pixel A-series models have a big fan base that appreciate the photographic prowess of the phones along with their smaller price tags. With months to go before Google I/O, we will surely have more leaks and news about the Pixel 8a in the months ahead to pass along to you.
