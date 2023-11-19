Pixel 8a dummy unit smiles for the camera showing off subtle changes





These dummy units are often used by case makers based on rumors so they can get a jump on the production of the accessory. If the aluminum dummy unit snapped in the pictures that accompany this article is based on rumors, it might not give us an accurate representation of the device. Having said that, the dummy unit had more rounded edges than the Pixel 7a which is something that shows up in the renders of the upcoming mid-ranger.

These dummy units are often used by case makers based on rumors so they can get a jump on the production of the accessory. If the aluminum dummy unit snapped in the pictures that accompany this article is based on rumors, it might not give us an accurate representation of the device. Having said that, the dummy unit had more rounded edges than thewhich is something that shows up in the renders of the upcoming mid-ranger.





Pixel 8a dummy unit show that the new model could be a little longer than its predecessor perhaps hinting that Google's mid-range Pixel will have a slightly larger screen than last year. It also might simply account for the larger bezels.

The image of the dummy was posted on social media by XLeaks7 via TechRadar ). The dummy unit shows larger bezels, two cameras on the back, and a centered hole-punch camera in the front. Rumored specs call for the device to sport a 6.1-inch display, the same as on the Pixel 7a . Yet, the 153.44mm x 72.74mm x 8.94mm dimensions of thedummy unit show that the new model could be a little longer than its predecessor perhaps hinting that Google's mid-range Pixel will have a slightly larger screen than last year. It also might simply account for the larger bezels.









Pixel 8a larger bezels than the Pixel 8 because there have to be some differences between the two phones. With that in mind, we expect the same Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a . However, back in August a Geekbench test seemed to indicate that an underclocked version of the chipset was running the Pixel 8a . Google has to give thelarger bezels than thebecause there have to be some differences between the two phones. With that in mind, we expect the same Tensor G3 SoC found in theand Pixel 8 Pro to power the. However, back in August a Geekbench test seemed to indicate that an underclocked version of the chipset was running the





Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 . Arm's Mali-G715 GPU will be under the hood and the Pixel 8a is also expected to feature 8GB of RAM and come with Google has never used an underclocked application processor (AP) for its Pixel A-series mid-ranger before but perhaps this year it needs to widen the gap between theand. Arm's Mali-G715 GPU will be under the hood and theis also expected to feature 8GB of RAM and come with Android 14 out of the box.



