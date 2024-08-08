Mid-tier Samsung and Google phones getting AI but iPhone 15 isn't fast enough? Make it make sense!
The most infuriating thing about a new Apple device is that it's the greatest and the smartest product when it's being marketed to you, but as soon as it's in your hand, it's not fast enough for the latest, most cutting-edge features.
When the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus were announced in September last year, they represented "a huge leap forward," according to Apple. Fast forward to now, those phones are already too obsolete to support Apple Intelligence - Apple's artificial intelligence features.
Samsung is reportedly bringing Galaxy AI features to its 2024 mid-rangers Galaxy A55 and A35. These phones run on chips that are much slower when compared to the iPhone 15's chip. Heck, they are no match for even the iPhone 14 Pro's chipset.
Similarly, the Pixel 8a, which is one of the best mid-tier phones, also comes with Google AI features. Granted, the Pixel 8a is more of a stripped-down flagship considering it runs the same Tensor G3 chip as the Pixel 8 duo, but keep in mind that the G3 is nowhere near as fast as the A16 Bionic that powers the iPhone 15.
Apple also says that on-device AI requires a healthy amount of RAM. The iPhone 15 has 6GB of RAM and since RAM is crucial to the functioning of AI models, 6GB might prove to be insufficient. Both the Galaxy S23 FE and Pixel 8a have 8GB of RAM, if you are wondering.
That said, the Galaxy A55 and A35 both have 6GB of RAM but Samsung is still not depriving them of AI features. To not overwhelm these devices, Samsung will only be bringing some AI features to them. That's a lot better than being cut off completely.
The iPhone 15 series failed to trigger a significant jump in upgrades and even discounts couldn't do much for it in China, where it's struggling. And since the upcoming iPhone 16 is believed to be an iterative upgrade specs-wise, Apple needs to lean on something else to drive upgrades, and that something else is clearly Apple Intelligence.
This explains why only the iPhone 15 Pro series and later will get Apple Intelligence features. Apple seems desperate to get as many people to buy its new phones as possible, including buyers of the iPhone 15.
In Apple's defense, Samsung and Google's AI features were also initially limited to their new releases, but some of them were later rolled out to previous-generation devices as well.
Apple, meanwhile, has made it very clear that only those who buy a recent premium model will get to experience its AI features. That seems more like a marketing strategy than a technical limitation.
As someone with an iPhone 14 Pro, that does sting a little, and I believe many others are feeling the same. After all, Apple provided similar reasons for limiting Stage Manager to M-series powered iPad Pro chips but later brought it to older iPad Pros anyway. Will it do a similar about-face again? I certainly hope so.
