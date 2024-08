Mid-tier Samsung and Google phones getting AI but iPhone 15 isn't fast enough? Make it make sense!

The most infuriating thing about a new Apple device is that it's the greatest and the smartest product when it's being marketed to you, but as soon as it's in your hand, it's not fast enough for the latest, most cutting-edge features.When the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus were announced in September last year, they represented "a huge leap forward," according to Apple. Fast forward to now, those phones are already too obsolete to support Apple Intelligence - Apple's artificial intelligence features.Apple's machine learning and AI Strategy chief John Giannandrea says that the reason why only its fastest tablets, Macs, and iPhones will get Apple Intelligence is that older devices don't have the oomph required for large language models.