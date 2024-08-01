iPhone, iPad and Services revenue top forecasts as Apple reports a solid fiscal Q3

Apple announced its fiscal third-quarter earnings results this afternoon and while iPhone sales declined by less than 1% to $39.30 billion for the quarter, the results topped Wall Street expectations of $38.81 billion. The device made up 46% of Apple's total revenue from April through June. The release during the quarter of the first OLED iPads (11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro powered by the M4 chip) and two iPad Air models (including a new 13-inch unit) helped iPad sales soar 24% during the quarter to $7.16 billion, beating estimates.





Apple's second-largest business unit, Services, reported a 14.1% year-over-year gain in revenue to $24.21 billion in revenue just barely beating the $24.01 billion figure estimated by Wall Street analysts. The Wearables, Home and Accessories segment saw revenue decline from $8.28 billion during the fiscal third quarter of 2023 to $8.1 billion this past quarter which works out to a 2.2% annual decline. This unit includes the Apple Watch, HomePod models, and AirPods.











Apple saw increases in revenue from every region except for Greater China. Business in the Americas rose 6.5% from $35.38 billion last year to $37.68 billion. In Europe, revenue came to $21.88 billion from $20.21 billion for an 8.3% increase. Sales rose in Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific. Revenue from China declined 6.5% to $14.73 billion.



For the fiscal third quarter, Apple's total revenue was $85.78 billion, a 4.9% year-over-year increase from the $81.80 billion in revenue reported for the fiscal third quarter last year. It also topped Wall Street's forecast of $84.53 billion. Net income, at $21.45 billion, beat out the $19.88 billion in net that Apple had during last year's fiscal Q3. This works out to a 7.9% annual increase in net. Earnings per share of $1.40 easily beat the $1.35 that Wall Street was looking for and the $1.26 in diluted earnings per share Apple announced for the same quarter a year ago. The annual increase in earnings per share was 11.1%.





During the regular trading session in New York prior to the release of the report, Apple's shares lost $3.72 or 1.68% to $218.36. After the release of the report, investors acted indifferent with the stock falling another 41 cents (or .19%) to $217.95.

