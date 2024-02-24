M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models

If you are considering buying a high-end versatile tablet but don't have an extravagant budget, Amazon subsidiary Woot is running a terrific deal on the previous-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro





In 2021, Apple came up with a brilliant idea. The company put the same Mac chip that stunned the industry inside of the iPad Pro.





2021 cellular 12.9-inch 128GB iPad Pro (Open Box) mini-LED screen| M1 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life $399 off (31%) $899 97 $1299 Buy at Woot





Despite being three years old at this point, the fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro is an overly powerful device that will serve you for years to come. The variant Woot has on sale is 5G-ready, so you won't have to put your information at risk when you are out and about by using public Wi-Fi.





This particular model usually retails for $1,299 but you can save $399 on it if you are willing to overlook the fact that it's being sold in "open box" condition. That doesn't mean this is an old or refurbished iPad Pro. It's a brand-new model and has never been used.





While unboxing a product in its original packing is admittedly a nice experience, we think you'd be better off with $399 in your pocket.





The 12.9-inch iPad Pro flaunts a gorgeously simple design and is one of the only two iPads in Apple's lineup to sport the splendid miniLED display.





The M1 chip that fuels the iPad Pro handles all sorts of tasks with grace and iPadOS makes multitasking an enjoyable experience. Whether you want a big-screened device for reading, browsing the internet, or content consumption or you just need something more portable than a laptop for your writing gigs or editing work, the iPad Pro will breeze through it all.





The iPad Pro is also equipped with more sensors than other iPads, so you get features like Face Unlock and LiDAR scanner for augmented reality (AR) experiences.



