You can still save $390 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but not for too long

The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powered by an M1 chip, which packs an insane amount of firepower. It can deal with literally everything you throw at it, which makes it perfect for work on the go, especially if you use demanding apps.In addition to its incredible performance, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro also packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display with a 2732 by 2048 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1600 nits peak brightness. The screen is perfect for work and for binge-watching fan favorite Apple TV series such as Invasion, Silo, and For All Mankind.As for battery life, the tablet should be able to get you through the day without top-ups with regular usage. However, if you need to use the tablet at full burn, Apple claims that the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro can last up to 10 hours of continuous use before needing to charge.The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a real gem of a tablet, and this is why we strongly encourage you to get one while it's still on sale at Woot!