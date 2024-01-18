Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
You can still save $390 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but not for too long

Apple's iPad Pros are performance machines that have a lot to offer, but make you and your bank account cry every time you see their price tags. Yep, these bad boys are truly incredible, but their prices put off a lot of people or plunge many into debt.

Fortunately for you, Woot currently has a limited-time deal on the awesome 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro, offering this beast of a tablet at an amazing 32% discount. So, thanks to this sweet price cut, you can snag a brand-new iPad Pro for $809.99 instead of $1,199. These are $389 saved if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal. The offer will stay live for only five more days, so chop chop and tap the deal button below to save big time now.

128GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro: Save $389!

Get the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Woot and score sweet savings of $389 in the process. The tablet has amazing performance, gorgeous display and is a real bargain for money.
$389 off (32%)
$809 99
$1199
Buy at Woot


The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powered by an M1 chip, which packs an insane amount of firepower. It can deal with literally everything you throw at it, which makes it perfect for work on the go, especially if you use demanding apps.

In addition to its incredible performance, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro also packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display with a 2732 by 2048 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1600 nits peak brightness. The screen is perfect for work and for binge-watching fan favorite Apple TV series such as Invasion, Silo, and For All Mankind.

As for battery life, the tablet should be able to get you through the day without top-ups with regular usage. However, if you need to use the tablet at full burn, Apple claims that the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro can last up to 10 hours of continuous use before needing to charge.

The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a real gem of a tablet, and this is why we strongly encourage you to get one while it's still on sale at Woot!

