Samsung Galaxy S25 to land with next-gen magnetic wireless charging tech





The Qi2 wireless charging standard has been crafted by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) to replace the first Qi standard that was getting a bit long in the tooth. The WPC announces Qi2 last year, bringing about the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) as an answer to Apple's homebrew MagSafe technology that aids in aligning the coils with the respective charger or to greatly increase efficiency or attach an accessory firmly.





Notable Samsung tipster Ice Universe has reportedly shared that this Qi2 technology is exactly what will be present on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and the company better do it, otherwise both Apple and its formidable Chinese competitors will be ahead of the game when it comes to wireless charging.





Ice Universe: The S25 series will feature Qi2. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 9, 2024







The new Oppo Find X8 series, as well as other Chinese phone brands are already offering magnetic wireless charging and with record 50W charging output at that, a speed that is higher than what Samsung offers as wired charging for its phones, even the Ultra line flagships.





Still, we wouldn't keep our hopes high for anything but the minimum 15W Qi2 wireless charging speeds that the next-gen technology supports from Samsung, with the only real added value being the magnetic alignment that increases efficiency and keeps temperatures in check.



The Qi2 alignment differs from Apple's MagSafe standard, so the accessories meant for one are not necessarily compatible with the other. If the rumor holds water in the end, Samsung will have to release its own line of magnetic charging accessories for the Galaxy S25 series, and these could range from MagSafe-style cases to wireless charging pucks and external battery packs.





Still, introducing the next-gen Qi2 wireless charging standard on its 2025 flagships will be a step in the right direction and will hopefully be a harbinger of higher charging speeds to come for the Galaxy S line of phones, wired or wireless, as what they offer now is simply not sustainable in the longer run.

After pioneering the reverse wireless charging option way back, the Samsung Galaxy S series might now be its first phones to bring the speed of the next generation of Qi2 wireless charging.