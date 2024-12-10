Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung Galaxy S25 to land with next-gen magnetic wireless charging tech

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
samsung phones wireless charigng
After pioneering the reverse wireless charging option way back, the Samsung Galaxy S series might now be its first phones to bring the speed of the next generation of Qi2 wireless charging.

The Qi2 wireless charging standard has been crafted by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) to replace the first Qi standard that was getting a bit long in the tooth. The WPC announces Qi2 last year, bringing about the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) as an answer to Apple's homebrew MagSafe technology that aids in aligning the coils with the respective charger or to greatly increase efficiency or attach an accessory firmly.

Notable Samsung tipster Ice Universe has reportedly shared that this Qi2 technology is exactly what will be present on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and the company better do it, otherwise both Apple and its formidable Chinese competitors will be ahead of the game when it comes to wireless charging.



The new Oppo Find X8 series, as well as other Chinese phone brands are already offering magnetic wireless charging and with record 50W charging output at that, a speed that is higher than what Samsung offers as wired charging for its phones, even the Ultra line flagships.

Still, we wouldn't keep our hopes high for anything but the minimum 15W Qi2 wireless charging speeds that the next-gen technology supports from Samsung, with the only real added value being the magnetic alignment that increases efficiency and keeps temperatures in check.

The Qi2 alignment differs from Apple's MagSafe standard, so the accessories meant for one are not necessarily compatible with the other. If the rumor holds water in the end, Samsung will have to release its own line of magnetic charging accessories for the Galaxy S25 series, and these could range from MagSafe-style cases to wireless charging pucks and external battery packs.

Still, introducing the next-gen Qi2 wireless charging standard on its 2025 flagships will be a step in the right direction and will hopefully be a harbinger of higher charging speeds to come for the Galaxy S line of phones, wired or wireless, as what they offer now is simply not sustainable in the longer run.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless