Samsung teaming up with Google to optimize apps for the bigger cover display on the Flip 5
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The big change made to clamshell foldables this year is a larger external display. Remember when Samsung got criticized for that puny 1.1-inch ticker on the original Galaxy Z Flip? Sure, Sammy hiked it to 1.9 inches last year with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 but Oppo's Find N2 Flip features a 3.3-inch external screen, the Vivo X Flip sports a 3-inch external screen, and the Motorola Razr+ carries a 3.5-inch Quick View display.
Samsung went back to work and it looks as though the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a 3.4-inch cover display with a cutout for the two cameras. The cutout gives the cover display the look of a folder, but no one will mind considering all of the new capabilities that the screen can handle. And toward that end, SamMobile reports that the mobile industry's latest love birds, Samsung and Google, are working to optimize Google's apps for the larger cover display.
Render shows the folder-shaped 3.4-inch cover screen expected on the Galaxy Z Flip 5
For example, Google and Samsung are believed to be working on a version of Google Maps that will allow Galaxy Z Flip 5 users to use the app to navigate from point "A" to point "B" without having to open the phone. After all, the point of having a larger cover display is to allow users to access apps, notifications, messages, and more without having to flip open the device. Besides Google Maps, other Google apps that could make their way to the larger Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen include YouTube and Messages.
Grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now!
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are both expected to be introduced in Seoul, South Korea on July 27th during the next Samsung Unpacked event. During the same event, we could see the manufacturer unveil the Galaxy Watch 6, the premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet line which includes the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
Things that are NOT allowed: