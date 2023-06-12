Samsung teaming up with Google to optimize apps for the bigger cover display on the Flip 5

The big change made to clamshell foldables this year is a larger external display. Remember when Samsung got criticized for that puny 1.1-inch ticker on the original Galaxy Z Flip? Sure, Sammy hiked it to 1.9 inches last year with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 but Oppo's Find N2 Flip features a 3.3-inch external screen, the Vivo X Flip sports a 3-inch external screen, and the Motorola Razr+ carries a 3.5-inch Quick View display.





Samsung went back to work and it looks as though the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a 3.4-inch cover display with a cutout for the two cameras. The cutout gives the cover display the look of a folder, but no one will mind considering all of the new capabilities that the screen can handle. And toward that end, SamMobile reports that the mobile industry's latest love birds, Samsung and Google , are working to optimize Google's apps for the larger cover display.









For example, Google and Samsung are believed to be working on a version of Google Maps that will allow Galaxy Z Flip 5 users to use the app to navigate from point "A" to point "B" without having to open the phone. After all, the point of having a larger cover display is to allow users to access apps, notifications, messages, and more without having to flip open the device. Besides Google Maps, other Google apps that could make their way to the larger Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen include YouTube and Messages.

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now! The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit! The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase. $800 off (67%) Trade-in $399 99 $1199 99 Buy at Verizon T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99 Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at T-Mobile An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus! Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at AT&T The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700! Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option. $680 off (49%) Trade-in $699 99 $1379 99 Buy at Samsung





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are both expected to be introduced in Seoul, South Korea on July 27th during the next Samsung Unpacked event. During the same event, we could see the manufacturer unveil the Galaxy Watch 6, the premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet line which includes the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

