Check out our renders showcasing the iPhone 16 buttons transformation
As we approach the end of 2023, the iPhone 15 series is yesterday's news, and all eyes are on the rumor mill buzzing about the upcoming iPhone 16, slated to debut in September 2024. While it may seem like a while away, we've teamed up with a 3D artist to whip up some renders envisioning the potential look of the iPhone 16 series. These visuals are crafted from a mix of leaked and rumored information circulating in the tech sphere.
Of course, it's still too early to have concrete rumors or leaks about the design details of the upcoming iPhone 16 family, so it's important to note that our renders might not be spot-on, and Apple might throw in a surprise or two. Nevertheless, the prospect of exciting possibilities looms on the horizon.
In terms of design, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely stick with the sleek titanium frame introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max. Yet, whispers in the rumor mill suggest that Apple is on a mission to beef up the structural integrity of its forthcoming Pro models.
When it comes to size, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max seem to be gearing up to take a slight growth spurt – a tad taller, a bit wider, and carrying a touch more weight compared to their predecessors. On the flip side, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus appear to be holding steady, maintaining a similar size profile as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
The potential cause behind this growth spurt could be traced to the rumored increase in display size. Whispers suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max might boast a larger 6.86-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro could see its screen expand to 6.27 inches.
Rest assured, the iPhone 16 series is set to feature USB Type-C, potentially offering improved charging and data throughput speeds. It appears that the era of Lightning is officially coming to a close.
When it comes to the colors of the iPhone 16, your guess is as good as ours. The classics, Space Gray and Silver, seem like solid bets to stick around, but beyond that, the palette is a mystery.
In this piece, we delve into the speculated changes to the Action button and envision the possible integration of a new extra button on the iPhone 16. Internally referred to as the Capture Button by Apple, its exact functionality remains a bit of a mystery. However, according to reports, it is poised to allow users to swiftly capture photos or start video recording.
Image Credit–PhoneArena
Image Credit–PhoneArena
And guess what? Unlike the iPhone 15 series, the Action Button might also hit the scene on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, becoming a regular feature in the making.
Of course, it's still too early to have concrete rumors or leaks about the design details of the upcoming iPhone 16 family, so it's important to note that our renders might not be spot-on, and Apple might throw in a surprise or two. Nevertheless, the prospect of exciting possibilities looms on the horizon.
What more can we expect from the iPhone 16 series design?
A significant shift in the works for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could be the placement of the camera module in a vertical orientation, reminiscent of the design seen during the iPhone 12 era.
With the iPhone 16 series debut still on the horizon, there's no doubt that more information will emerge in the coming months. Stay tuned for the latest updates as we get closer to the big reveal.
