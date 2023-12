Check out our renders showcasing the iPhone 16 buttons transformation

iPhone 16

What more can we expect from the iPhone 16 series design?

The new Action Button, cooked up with the codename Atlas, is rumored to operate much like the old Touch ID home button on iPhones. Its trick? Responding to a shift in pressure, giving users a tactile and intuitive way to interact with their devices.And guess what? Unlike theseries, the Action Button might also hit the scene on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus , becoming a regular feature in the making.Reportedly, Apple's not just stopping at functionality; it is playing with sizes for the upcoming Action button. One variant in the works isn't just bigger than the currentAction button – it's nearly matching the size of the volume buttons on theOf course, it's still too early to have concrete rumors or leaks about the design details of the upcomingfamily, so it's important to note that our renders might not be spot-on, and Apple might throw in a surprise or two. Nevertheless, the prospect of exciting possibilities looms on the horizon.In terms of design, thePro andPro Max will likely stick with the sleek titanium frame introduced with the/Pro Max. Yet, whispers in the rumor mill suggest that Apple is on a mission to beef up the structural integrity of its forthcoming Pro models.A significant shift in the works for theandPlus could be the placement of the camera module in a vertical orientation, reminiscent of the design seen during the iPhone 12 era.When it comes to size, thePro andPro Max seem to be gearing up to take a slight growth spurt – a tad taller, a bit wider, and carrying a touch more weight compared to their predecessors. On the flip side, theandPlus appear to be holding steady, maintaining a similar size profile as theand iPhone 15 Plus The potential cause behind this growth spurt could be traced to the rumored increase in display size. Whispers suggest that thePro Max might boast a larger 6.86-inch display, while thePro could see its screen expand to 6.27 inches.Rest assured, theseries is set to feature USB Type-C, potentially offering improved charging and data throughput speeds. It appears that the era of Lightning is officially coming to a close.When it comes to the colors of the, your guess is as good as ours. The classics, Space Gray and Silver, seem like solid bets to stick around, but beyond that, the palette is a mystery.With theseries debut still on the horizon, there's no doubt that more information will emerge in the coming months. Stay tuned for the latest updates as we get closer to the big reveal.