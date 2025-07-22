Apple’s long-awaited HomePod with a screen might be coming soon
One of Apple’s most anticipated product launches has been rumored for years.
After years of rumors, Apple may finally be on the verge of releasing a HomePod with a screen. A reference to one of the company’s most long-awaited products was spotted in the fourth beta of iOS 26, which might be a hint at an imminent launch.
Apple has used a very curious language in reference to a location-related setting for the HomePod. The setting, which was spotted by MacRumors in the just-released iOS 26 beta 4, says the following:
Multiple rumors of a new HomePod with a display have been spread in the last few years. The device may be part of Apple’s new strategy for the smart home, and serve as a smart home hub.
Just like older HomePods, the new model is supposed to rely heavily on an integration with Siri. The assistant is supposed to be at the core of the device’s voice control abilities, similar to Apple’s current HomePods.
Part of the reason for the delayed launch of the new HomePod might also be the issues with Apple Intelligence and the smarter version of Siri. Apple is also rumored to work on a more advanced home device, which may be equipped with a robotic arm.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the new HomePod arrives along with the smarter AI-powered Siri, which is rumored for next spring. Apple failed to release it along the “Made for Apple Intelligence” iPhone 16, so a brand-new type of device might be a fitting way to introduce its capabilities to the world.
Your HomePod won’t be able to show you the local weather, time, or respond to Siri requests about your area.
iOS 26 beta 4 Settings, July 2025
If you’re still wondering what’s so special about that message, I have a hint – it’s the word “show”. Currently, no HomePod model can show anything to anyone, as there’s no screen to display the information.
Some of the rumors about such a HomePod compare it with an iPad, but with a square display rather than a rectangular one. The device might be able to control all HomeKit and Matter devices in the home while running Apple’s core apps, including Apple Music, Photos, and Calendar.
