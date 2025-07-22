Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Apple Watch might finally get an amazing feature to help you with your sleep

Apple is no longer sleeping on a feature that competing smartwatches have had for years.

Apple Wearables Apple Watch
Apple Watch might finally get an amazing feature to help you with your sleep
Sleep tracking with Apple Watch may become better as Apple appears to be working on a sleep score feature. Hints of the new feature were discovered inside the code of the latest iOS 26 beta, which was released today.

A new image was spotted inside the code of the Health app by a MacRumors contributor. The graphic shows an Apple Watch with the number “84” on it, surrounded by three bars. The colors of the bars match those used to mark the different sleep stages tracked by the smartwatch.

Outside the watch, the image shows four sleep-related icons, which Apple has used in other parts of iOS. The icons include a moon with stars, a “zzz”, a bed, and an alarm clock. The report also mentions a thermometer icon in another spot.



The name of the image is “Watch Focus Score,” which strongly suggests a sleep-related score that the Apple Watch might provide. Considering the name, the sleep score might be tied to the Sleep Focus and rate the quality of sleep.

Currently, Apple provides sleep tracking with the Apple Watch, but it only gives information about the amount of sleep and its stages. They’re separated in REM, Core, and Deep Sleep, with an additional category for the awake time while Sleep Focus was active. 

Do you use sleep tracking on your wearable?

Vote View Result


Providing sleep score isn’t something new in the world of wearables. Other devices, including Garmin’s watches, the Oura Ring, and Huawei’s wearables, give users similar scores. Usually, that score is also used to provide a readiness score. Samsung’s recently announced health-focused Galaxy Watch 8 go even further and provides Sleep Coaching.

The temperature icon suggests that Apple may be factoring in various metrics when creating the score. That’s how the Vitals app works on watchOS 11, so it makes sense for Apple to use a similar approach to a sleep-related feature.

Sleep tracking is one of the main reasons I wear a smartwatch, so any upgrade to this type of feature is more than welcome. I am less excited about having a numeric measure of how bad my sleep often is, but that could serve as a motivation for a positive change. It might as well be just another vital score I happily ignore.

