Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Apple quietly revives controversial news summaries in iOS 26 beta 4

However, a warning suggests headline summarization may still be unreliable for news apps.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple iPhone
Apple Intelligence logo
After being pulled earlier this year, Apple's notification summaries for news apps are back in the latest iOS 26 developer beta, which just launched today. However, questions remain about how reliable the feature will be this time around.

In iOS 18, Apple introduced notification summaries that used AI to condense multiple alerts into one. While that worked well for app updates and social messages, problems started when the system tried to summarize breaking news headlines. Some notifications changed the context entirely, resulting in major factual errors. After backlash from publishers, Apple quietly removed the feature from news apps in January.

Now, in iOS 26 beta 4, the feature is returning. After updating, developers are prompted to choose which types of alerts they want summarized. One of the new categories is "News & Entertainment," which now includes summaries from popular news apps.

Notification summaries for news are back in the fourth beta of iOS 26. | Images credit — PhoneArena

But Apple isn't pretending the issues are fixed. A red warning under the News & Entertainment option reads: "Summarization may change the meaning of the original headlines. Verify information." That's a strong signal that Apple is aware of past problems and isn't ready to guarantee that the feature works as intended.

The past mistakes were notable. In late 2024, the BBC flagged several of Apple's summaries for misrepresenting headlines, which all turned out to be inaccurate due to the system combining unrelated articles or removing important context.

So far, there's no confirmation that Apple has retrained the summarization system or introduced new safeguards. But the reappearance of the feature suggests Apple wants to give it another chance, perhaps with more transparency about the risks.

Alongside the return of headline summarization, iOS 26 beta 4 also introduces a few other small changes. The Liquid Glass interface continues to evolve, with subtle changes to translucency. A new Dynamic wallpaper has also been added, which gradually shifts color based on the time of day. And Call Screening now includes an option to silence unknown callers, which had briefly disappeared in earlier betas.

Recommended Stories
While Apple Intelligence continues to expand across the OS, features like notification summaries will need to strike a careful balance between convenience and accuracy — even while it still considered under beta, and especially when dealing with real-world news.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 4

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app

Latest News

Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Looking to save oodles of money, Apple awaits major decision from EC
Looking to save oodles of money, Apple awaits major decision from EC
Apple's 2027 iPhone lineup may include 6 new models, including the rumored foldable
Apple's 2027 iPhone lineup may include 6 new models, including the rumored foldable
Leaked Pixel 10 Pro renders show a surprising color in an otherwise dull palette
Leaked Pixel 10 Pro renders show a surprising color in an otherwise dull palette
Samsung’s US mid-range product launch ‘strategy’ is making my blood boil
Samsung’s US mid-range product launch ‘strategy’ is making my blood boil
Samsung updates Good Lock modules ahead of One UI 8 rollout
Samsung updates Good Lock modules ahead of One UI 8 rollout
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless