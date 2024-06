Leak reveals which iPhones will get iOS 18

So, which models will not be eligible for iOS 18 ?





Apple recently revealed that its latest iPhone models are supported for a minimum of five years , though we have seen it extend support to as long as seven years for some variants. With iOS 18 right around the corner, you might be wondering whether your iPhone will be compatible with Apple's upcoming smartphone operating system. A tipster appears to have the answerLast year, when iOS 17 was released, Apple dropped support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. The company stopped providing updates for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 a year before that.